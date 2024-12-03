Stanley and footballing legend Messi launch new GOAT drinkware collection

If you were in need of a new gym water bottle, then you may just want to hold off on that purchase, as Stanley has launched a new collection with footballing legend, Leo Messi.
The collection features five new products to help those with an active lifestyle stay hydrated on the go. Plus, if you’re a fan of pink, you’re in luck, as they come in an exclusive new colourway, Messi GOAT Pink.
First up is a new take on the iconic Quencher cup: the Quencher Protour Flip Straw Tumbler. This is almost identical to the original, however, instead of having a removable straw, it has a flip straw lid, for easy sipping between training.
There are also two new water bottles, the Iceflow Flip Straw Jug– which can hold 1.9 litres of liquid and keep it ice cold for up to 20 hours— and the Iceflow Flip Straw bottle— which can hold 700ml and keep drinks cold for up to 10.
The Flip Straw bottle is the perfect size to fit in gym bag bottle holders, whereas the jug is a bit more beasty, so you’d have to carry it around. However, it does have a built-in fence hook so that you can hang it up if you’re training on a pitch.
The final two products are inspired by Messi’s own daily routine, which are the High Precision Flow Mate System and Classic Mate Mug. Mate is a herbal tea and the national drink of Argentina, and something which Messi apparently enjoys on a daily basis.
Four of the products will also have one of Messi’s mantras “Start early, stay late” engraved on them, for those days you need spurring on. Plus, it's only fitting that all of them feature his logo and have ‘GOAT’ slapped across them. After all, it is Messi.
The Stanley X Messi collection is available now at Stanley UK and Stanley US
Bryony Firth-Bernard
