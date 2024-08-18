Saucony takes the lead on the trails with new Xodus Ultra 3 ultra running shoes

If you’re the type of trail runner who thrives on long, soul-searching runs through the wilderness – or perhaps the kind who just wants a shoe that could double as a survival tool – then the Saucony Xodus Ultra 3 is your new must-have.

This shoe, as durable as a mountain goat, is the latest in Saucony’s Xodus lineup and is poised to take its place among the best trail running shoes of 2024, alongside fan-favourites such as the Hoka Speedgoat 6 and Brooks’ new Cascadia 18 .

It’s got more PWRRUN PB superfoam cushioning than its predecessor, which provides enough bounce to make you wonder if there’s a trampoline hidden in the midsole.

And don’t forget the improved PWRTRAC outsole, with its 4 mm lugs that grip the trail like a toddler grips a cookie.

The Xodus Ultra 3’s updated, broader platform and sidewall design ensure stability even when the trail throws a few surprises your way.

And with an upper that’s both breathable and durable, your feet will stay cool and comfy, even if you’re “accidentally” taking the scenic (read: longer) route.

This combination means the Xodus Ultra 3 isn’t just good for long distances; it’s practically gagging for them.

At $160/ £150/ AU$270, the Xodus Ultra 3 isn’t exactly pocket change, but it’s an investment in your trail-running future – and possibly your knees’ longevity.