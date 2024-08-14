Brooks Cascadia 18 leaps over the competition as trail running’s new G.O.A.T

The latest iteration of Brooks’ beloved trail shoe series, the Cascadia 18, promises to elevate your trail-running game with its enhanced stability, top-notch protection, and eco-friendly design.
The shoe’s standout feature is the new Trail Adapt System, a three-pronged approach that integrates a responsive midsole, a robust rock shield, and zonal outsole pods.
This trifecta ensures enhanced control and stability, whether you’re dashing through loose gravel or scaling steep inclines.
The brand incorporated DNA LOFT v2 cushioning into the Cascadia 18, offering soft yet responsive cushioning that adapts to the unique challenges of the trail.
In addition, the TrailTack Green outsole—crafted from 30% recycled materials—provides outstanding traction on both wet and dry surfaces.
It is not quite Brooks Ghost's 16 levels of eco-consciousness, but it’s a step in the right direction.
Specs at a glance
Midsole drop: 8 mm Weight: 10.1 oz (Women’s), 11.3 oz (Men’s) Lug depth: 4.5 mm Available colours: A variety of stylish options for both men and women
The updated, breathable, and quick-drying mesh upper features strategic overlays in high-wear areas, offering extra protection against the rigours of the trail.
Brooks has long been a favourite among elite trail runners, and the Cascadia 18 continues this tradition.
Roberto Delorenzi, a professional Brooks trail runner, highlights the shoe’s adaptability: “During my training runs, I encounter all sorts of terrain. The adaptability of the Cascadia 18 really helps me overcome even the most technical surfaces while maintaining control.”
As one of the best trail running shoes on the market, the Brooks Cascadia 18 offers exceptional value for the serious trail runner, delivering unmatched stability, comfort, and adaptability across all terrains.
The Cascadia 18 is available at Brooks US, Brooks UK, and Brooks AU for a recommended price of $140/ £135/ AU$269.95.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
