Peloton Strength+ App launches with gym-ready features for $1

Peloton, the brand that brought spin classes into living rooms everywhere, is flexing its muscles in the strength training world.

Currently only available in the US, the Strength+ app is Peloton's latest offering, designed to help you tackle strength training with confidence and ease, whether you're new to the gym or a seasoned lifter.

After months of beta testing, Strength+ is officially out in the wild, available in the US for iOS devices, and it’s kicking things off with an eyebrow-raising introductory price: just $1 per month for the first six months.

Strength training has become Peloton’s second most popular workout category, so the move to launch a dedicated app feels as natural as upgrading to heavier dumbbells.

Strength+ isn’t about endless bicep curls or those oddly painful ab crunch machines. Instead, it’s designed to meet you where you are and make every gym session feel less like guesswork and more like a mission accomplished.

The app’s Workout Generator lets you create personalised routines based on your goals, available equipment, and fitness level.

Need a quick session that targets your arms? Done. Want to focus on legs but only have a kettlebell and a resistance band? The app’s got you covered.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who’d rather hand over the reins, Strength+ also offers multi-week programs led by Peloton’s finest, including Rad Lopez, Andy Speer, and Rebecca Kennedy, who guide you with motivation and expertise that’ll make you feel like you’ve got a personal trainer in your pocket.

And speaking of pockets, Strength+ is packed with handy features to keep you on track, including audio cues from instructors and a library of instructional videos – Peloton Clips – that teach everything from equipment setup to proper form.

For the more data-driven gym-goers, Strength+ lets you log weights and reps, making progress tracking as easy as, well, lifting heavy things repeatedly.

Apple Watch integration ensures you’ll have a seamless way to monitor your performance without pulling out your phone mid-set (which is obviously a bonus when your hands are full of dumbbells).

If all this sounds like it’ll cost a fortune, think again. Peloton is offering an almost-too-good-to-be-true deal: the app is just $1 per month for the first six months.

After that, it’s still a reasonable $9.99 per month. And if you’re already a Peloton All Access, Guide, or App+ Member, you’ll get access to Strength+ for free; no strings, no sneaky fees.

For more information on the app and to sign up, head over to Peloton now.