The North Face’s new winter armour is here and Black Friday has already slashed prices on key pieces
The North Face’s new Warmth & Protection collection mixes heritage design with serious insulation, and two pieces have launched straight into Black Friday deals
The North Face has kicked off winter early with the launch of its new Warmth & Protection collection, a lineup designed to take on stormy commutes, icy trails and everything in between.
It’s a tight capsule of heavyweight outerwear rooted in classic TNF silhouettes, but updated with recycled down, modern waterproofing and a focus on real-world versatility.
These are jackets built for people who want timeless design that can actually handle foul weather.
TNF positions the range as gear that performs on summits and city streets alike, and the specs back that up.
Every piece uses recycled waterfowl down, non-PFC water-repellent finishes, structured hoods and technical fabrics that balance warmth with mobility.
They’re pitched as “uncompromising”, which is very TNF, but in fairness, they do look like proper winter armour.
Cold front engineering
The most recognisable piece is the Mountain Down Jacket, an updated take on the icon that helped define expedition outerwear in the ‘90s.
This new version pairs seam-sealed DRYVENT waterproofing with 600-fill down and pit-zip vents to regulate heat on the move.
The Hydrenalite City Down Hooded Parka is the everyday hero of the lineup, a sleek, weather-ready coat with 700-fill down, an adjustable hood and a two-way zip for easy layering and movement.
TNF says it’s designed for commutes, city wandering and “coldest conditions off the grid”, and the combination of light weight and long-line coverage should tick those boxes.
The Expedition GORE-TEX 3-in-1 Down Parka is the hero item of the collection.
This is the most technical of the bunch, pairing a GORE-TEX outer shell with a snap-in inner jacket insulated with 700-fill down.
It’s versatile, properly protective and built for people who don’t want multiple winter jackets cluttering the cupboard.
The surprise twist: two jackets are already discounted! Barely a day after launch, two of these premium jackets have quietly slipped into North Face’s Black Friday offers in the UK:
Currently 20% discounted on TNF’s official UK site!
The website says that if you "add this product to cart and get 30% off automatically applied when you shop £150 or more." And since the jacket is over £150, you'll definitely get that discount!
The Warmth & Protection collection looks like TNF doing what it does best: dependable, thoughtfully engineered winter jackets that feel familiar but modern.
The recycled materials and non-PFC treatments make the range more future-proof, and the silhouettes lean heavily into heritage.
New-season TNF outerwear almost never goes on sale immediately, so the early Black Friday discounts make these jackets far more tempting than they would be at full price.
If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your winter shell, it’s worth checking the official TNF UK site before sizes disappear.
