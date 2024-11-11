Sneaker style blossoms with the HUGO x Flowers for Society GO-2 collaboration

HUGO has teamed up with innovative footwear brand Flowers for Society to bring sneaker lovers a fresh, bold option that blurs the line between street style and outdoor function.

The HUGO x FFS GO-2 sneaker, which debuted at Men’s Paris Fashion Week, officially launched at a flower-filled pop-up in Frankfurt, drawing sneakerheads and trendsetters to celebrate the fusion of art and attitude.

The GO-2 sneaker embraces HUGO’s daring design DNA, combining deconstructed aesthetics with rugged, exploration-inspired elements.

Think open mesh panels, overlapping layers, and a vibrant palette that ranges from earthy greens and browns to soft beiges.

With a sleek silhouette that nods to running shoes and a hiking-inspired tread, this sneaker is designed for individuals who live by their own rules and push boundaries in both style and lifestyle.

The launch in Frankfurt brought the HUGO x Flowers for Society vision to life with an immersive pop-up themed around flowers – a continuation of the flower shop aesthetic introduced by HUGO in Paris.

Guests mingled amidst floral displays, exploring the new design while soaking up a creative and high-energy atmosphere.

HUGO has also expanded the GO-2 experience into the digital realm. The brand’s virtual world, PLANET HUGO, on Roblox, invites players to explore a flower shop in an “obby” climbing challenge, where they can unlock exclusive UGCs (user-generated content) inspired by the collaboration.

Available now at Hugo and Flower for Society for a recommended price of £229 (approx. $296/ AU$449).