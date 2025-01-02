Forget Patagonia – Finisterre January Sale is just what I needed to refresh my wardrobe for 2025

I tend not to buy clothes online too often, but when I do, I go for brands that I know make products responsibly and in high quality. For many, the company that ticks those boxes is Patagonia, but there is another that does all of that and is more local to me: Finisterre.
Shop the Finisterre January Sale (look for items with the 'Further Reductions' label for extra discount)
Better still, Finisterre has a January sale and has discounted many of its products for the new year. I already have a few pieces from the brand, and it probably won't come as a surprise that they feel like the last trousers/fleeces I ever have to buy in my life.
In line with the company's philosophy, Finisterre also offers a repair service in case your clothes get damaged. This service costs money, but it's way less than buying a new piece of clothing. Not to mention, the hand-repaired items look much cooler and personalised.
Crafted from a sustainable wool blend, the Wool Arkose Embossed Knit Jumper combines warmth, elegance, and durability. With a relaxed fit and timeless silhouette, it’s perfect for layering during colder months while aligning with eco-conscious values. The embossed knit design adds a textured, stylish finish.
The Recycled Orsik Fleece Printed Gilet offers lightweight warmth and bold style. Made from recycled materials, this versatile gilet features a unique printed design, soft fleece texture, and functional details like zippered pockets. Perfect for layering, it’s a sustainable choice for outdoor adventures or everyday wear.
Rugged yet refined, the Recycled F28 Field Jacket is built for adventure. Combining utilitarian style with eco-conscious design, it’s crafted from recycled materials and features practical details like multiple pockets and a weather-resistant finish. This jacket is a dependable layer for urban and outdoor pursuits.
The Berings Deck Jacket embodies timeless maritime style with a sustainable twist. Crafted from durable organic cotton, this jacket features a soft brushed lining for warmth and comfort. Perfectly blending functionality and classic design, it’s an ideal choice for braving coastal winds or casual everyday wear.
Elevate your layering game with the Garrick Zip Overshirt. Featuring a contemporary zip-front design and recycled fabric blend, it’s a versatile piece that works as a jacket or mid-layer. The bold check pattern adds character, making it a stylish yet practical wardrobe staple.
I review these trousers for T3, and I can attest they are the best trousers I've ever worn. Sturdy but comfortable, the Basset is made of heavyweight organic cotton, making it suitable for workwear as well as outerwear. Now half-price off!
Another T3 classic, the Skybird Waterproof Jacket is a vibrant essential for stormy weather. Made with recycled materials, it offers reliable waterproofing, breathability, and lightweight packability. Featuring an adjustable hood, practical pockets, and a bold amber hue, it’s designed for exploring the outdoors with confidence and sustainability in mind.
The Merino Furlong Roll Neck Jumper is the epitome of understated sophistication. Crafted from fine merino wool, it offers natural warmth, breathability, and a luxuriously soft feel. The roll neck adds timeless elegance, while the rich spice tone makes it a standout piece for effortless, refined layering.
