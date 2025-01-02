Forget Patagonia – Finisterre January Sale is just what I needed to refresh my wardrobe for 2025

Extremely enticing discounts on unbelievably hardy outdoor apparel

Finisterre January Sale
(Image credit: Finisterre)
Matt Kollat
By
published
in Deals

I tend not to buy clothes online too often, but when I do, I go for brands that I know make products responsibly and in high quality. For many, the company that ticks those boxes is Patagonia, but there is another that does all of that and is more local to me: Finisterre.

Shop the Finisterre January Sale (look for items with the 'Further Reductions' label for extra discount)

Better still, Finisterre has a January sale and has discounted many of its products for the new year. I already have a few pieces from the brand, and it probably won't come as a surprise that they feel like the last trousers/fleeces I ever have to buy in my life.

In line with the company's philosophy, Finisterre also offers a repair service in case your clothes get damaged. This service costs money, but it's way less than buying a new piece of clothing. Not to mention, the hand-repaired items look much cooler and personalised.

Finisterre Women's Arkose Knit Jumper
Finisterre Women's Arkose Knit Jumper: was £150 now £75 at finisterre.com

Crafted from a sustainable wool blend, the Wool Arkose Embossed Knit Jumper combines warmth, elegance, and durability. With a relaxed fit and timeless silhouette, it’s perfect for layering during colder months while aligning with eco-conscious values. The embossed knit design adds a textured, stylish finish.

View Deal
Finisterre Women's Orsik Fleece Printed Gilet
Finisterre Women's Orsik Fleece Printed Gilet: was £125 now £63 at finisterre.com

The Recycled Orsik Fleece Printed Gilet offers lightweight warmth and bold style. Made from recycled materials, this versatile gilet features a unique printed design, soft fleece texture, and functional details like zippered pockets. Perfect for layering, it’s a sustainable choice for outdoor adventures or everyday wear.

View Deal
Finisterre Men's F2.8 Field Jacket
Finisterre Men's F2.8 Field Jacket: was £325 now £163 at finisterre.com

Rugged yet refined, the Recycled F28 Field Jacket is built for adventure. Combining utilitarian style with eco-conscious design, it’s crafted from recycled materials and features practical details like multiple pockets and a weather-resistant finish. This jacket is a dependable layer for urban and outdoor pursuits.

View Deal
Finisterre Men's Berings Deck Jacket
Finisterre Men's Berings Deck Jacket: was £175 now £70 at finisterre.com

The Berings Deck Jacket embodies timeless maritime style with a sustainable twist. Crafted from durable organic cotton, this jacket features a soft brushed lining for warmth and comfort. Perfectly blending functionality and classic design, it’s an ideal choice for braving coastal winds or casual everyday wear.

View Deal
Finisterre Men's Garrick Zip Overshirt
Finisterre Men's Garrick Zip Overshirt: was £150 now £60 at finisterre.com

Elevate your layering game with the Garrick Zip Overshirt. Featuring a contemporary zip-front design and recycled fabric blend, it’s a versatile piece that works as a jacket or mid-layer. The bold check pattern adds character, making it a stylish yet practical wardrobe staple.

View Deal
Finisterre Men's Basset Trouser
Finisterre Men's Basset Trouser: was £110 now £55 at finisterre.com

I review these trousers for T3, and I can attest they are the best trousers I've ever worn. Sturdy but comfortable, the Basset is made of heavyweight organic cotton, making it suitable for workwear as well as outerwear. Now half-price off!

View Deal
Finisterre Women's Skybird Waterproof Jacket
Finisterre Women's Skybird Waterproof Jacket: was £175 now £88 at finisterre.com

Another T3 classic, the Skybird Waterproof Jacket is a vibrant essential for stormy weather. Made with recycled materials, it offers reliable waterproofing, breathability, and lightweight packability. Featuring an adjustable hood, practical pockets, and a bold amber hue, it’s designed for exploring the outdoors with confidence and sustainability in mind.

View Deal
Finisterre Men's Furlong Roll Neck Jumper
Finisterre Men's Furlong Roll Neck Jumper: was £135 now £68 at finisterre.com

The Merino Furlong Roll Neck Jumper is the epitome of understated sophistication. Crafted from fine merino wool, it offers natural warmth, breathability, and a luxuriously soft feel. The roll neck adds timeless elegance, while the rich spice tone makes it a standout piece for effortless, refined layering.

View Deal
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸