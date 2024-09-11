Three easy stretches every hiker should do for strong healthy joints, according to an outdoor expert

Your body goes through a lot during a long hike; different elevations and mixed terrain can put a lot of pressure on your joints (particularly the knees), especially with the added weight of your hiking backpack. After a long day you're often left feeling sore, stiff, and pretty achy. But these three simple stretches from Hiking Movement Coach, Chase Tucker, founder of Chase Mountains , can help bulletproof your body for your next venture, to ease aches and help you stay injury-free.

Tucker says he thinks these three stretches are the "most powerful stretches when it comes to staying injury-free and balancing out our tightness that comes with long days on foot". It's not just hiking they can be beneficial for, but running and climbing too. The best bit about them is that they don't require any equipment and are different variations of sitting, so you can literally do them anywhere, even mid-hike. They'll also take you a matter of minutes. Just make sure if you're doing them outdoors that you're sat on even ground, you don't want your body to be wonky!

3 Stretches EVERY Distance Hiker Should Know [For Strong & Healthy Feet] - YouTube Watch On

For healthy knees and hips

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stretch: 90/90 shin box

Sets/reps: Three sets of 30-60 seconds

Why it's good: "If I had to give an award for the position most likely to reduce knee pain, it's this one," says Tucker. This stretch is excellent for stretching the hips, which can also alleviate knee pain. Don't worry if you can't get your knees in a perfect 90-degree angle, Tucker says to just bring your knees closer to your body so that you can get your hips into the ground. A little bit of discomfort with this stretch is normal but, any serious pain, then he suggests placing a pillow (or sleeping mat if you're out) underneath your butt. However, if the pain persists, stop.

For ankle mobility and knees

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stretch: Plantar flexion sit

Reps/sets: Hold for two sets of two minutes

Why it's good: At surface level, this stretch may look basic, but Tucker explains it actually stretches a muscle that's often neglected, the tibialis anterior. This runs down the front of your shin. "It's entirely responsible for decelerations, so slowing down our movement when we're going downhill. With this movement we're lengthening that tissue, getting more oxygen and blood flow in there, helping to create healthy knees." He also adds it's great for ankle mobility which is key as ankle accidents can be common on the trails. Again, if it feels uncomfortable he suggests placing a pillow underneath your butt to raise the hips and reduce the knee bend.

For feet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stretch: Dorsiflexion sit

Reps/sets: Hold for two sets of two minutes

Why it's good: This stretch looks pretty much identical to the previous one however, this time, instead of having your feet flat against the floor, you're going to bring your toes underneath you so that your heels are under your butt. This stretches the plantar fascia, which is a band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes. Lots of hikers can experience plantar fasciitis, where the tissue becomes inflamed, as the pressure from walking along with the added weight of your hiking backpack can cause this tissue to become inflamed. "It's a really useful position for stretching the plantar fascia, encouraging more movement and mobility in the bottom of our feet," says Tucker.

