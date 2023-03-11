Six essential exercises to avoid joint pain and improve strength for hiking

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There is nothing worse when you can't go for a pre-planned hike because of an injury. You've been planning this for months; the weather is perfect; you have all your gear ready, and BOOM! Your knees start hurting. If you're a clever hiker, you'll make sure to ready your body for your outdoor adventures, and this preparation starts with doing these six essential exercises for hikers.

The below workout uses nothing but your body's weight to provide resistance and, therefore, is technically a bodyweight workout. But instead of packing on unnecessary bulk in the form of bulging muscles, you'll be working on improving strength and mobility, both of which can come in handy when tackling uneven terrain at high (or moderate) altitudes. These movements can also improve your general fitness and mobility as a hiker.

This 6-move session isn't your classic home workout; no sets or reps are involved. Feel free to mix things up and perform exercises for as long as you wish/feel comfortable. If you need some guidance, we'd recommend following a Tabata-style workout pattern: 40 seconds on, 20 seconds off, which means you'll perform one exercise for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second rest. Have a minute-long rest between sets, and complete 2-3 sets in total (or as many times as you wish). The exercises featured in this workout are:

Clock squats

P step-downs/Poliquin squats

Lateral step ups

Calf raises

Lunge with front lever

Toe lift and switch

Another thing that can help you power through even the most challenging hikes is wearing proper gear. "Det finnes ikke dårlig vær, bare dårlig klær,", as the Norwegians like to say (translates to "There is no bad weather, only bad clothes"), and we can't agree more. If you need new hiking gear, check out T3's roundups of the best hiking boots, the best walking shoes for women and the best walking shoes for men. Finally, especially since spring is just around the corner, check out the best waterproof jackets to stay dry and insulated on your hikes, even when the weather turns bad.