Solo Stove upgrades its smokeless fire pit with taller flames and quicker ignition

QUICK SUMMARY Solo Stove has announced its most advanced smokeless fire pit yet. The Solo Stove Summit 24 has been redesigned with lower walls to show more flames – but it’s currently only available in the US.

Solo Stove is back again with a new smokeless fire pit which it claims is its most advanced and easiest model yet. The new Solo Stove Summit 24 has been redesigned with low-profile walls so users can better see the flames – but it's the Fire Starter Gel that I’m most intrigued by.

Now that the weather has taken a turn, it’s the best fire pits ’ time to shine – and that’s where Solo Stove comes in. Its newest addition to its smokeless fire pit line-up has been built off of customers’ suggestions with many shoppers stating that they loved the smokeless design but wanted to be able to see the flames more.

With this in mind, the Solo Stove Summit 24 has been given a redesign with low-profile walls that show 25% more of the fire within. It still keeps the brand’s classic stainless steel material that’s weather and corrosion resistant, so it can be used all year round – but now, you can really see and feel the impact of the flames.

Thanks to the lower walls, the brand’s Signature Flame reaches higher and wider so you can see it from all angles. Solo Stove has even gone a step further with its Secondary Burn feature which uses airflow channels in the fire pit’s walls to pull oxygen to the top to create jets of flames.

Learn more about the All-New Summit 24™ Smokeless Fire Pit - YouTube Watch On

But what I was most impressed by with the new launch was the Fire Starter Gel. To create the flames, the gel is added directly to the wood base in the Solo Stove Summit 24 to help the wood ignite instantly and burn for longer. Flames made out of gel sounds strange but hey, it works – and insanely quickly, thanks to the Quick-Strike Cone ignition.

This gel ignition seems to be a new feature from Solo Stove as it wasn’t mentioned in our Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 review or our Solo Stove Mesa XL review . It definitely sounds like a quick and effective way to get your fire pit started and I really want to try it out now that the UK weather has started to chill.

But it seems I might be waiting for the Solo Stove Summit 24 for a while, as it’s currently only available in the US. Priced at $599, the Solo Stove Summit 24 is available to buy at Solo Stove . The Fire Starter Gel packs can be bought separately at $19.99.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of writing, UK pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed, but I hope it arrives a little later in the year when the nights are colder.