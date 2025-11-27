M&S slashes the price of this popular Adidas sneaker to less than £30 – but it’s selling fast
The VL Court 3.0 is the perfect everyday trainer
If your current trainers are looking a little worse for wear, and you’ve been after a new pair that won’t rinse your wallet, then I’ve found the perfect deal for you. M&S has knocked 50% off the women’s Adidas VL Court 3.0, knocking their price down to just £29.75. That means you can have a fresh pair of sneakers for less than the price of a meal out – bargain!
Don’t worry, I’ve also found an equally great deal in a unisex sizes too, which are selling for just £39 at Adidas, saving you 40% off. There are plenty of sizes still available in both but, at these prices, I highly doubt either will be around for too long.
The VL Court 3.0 from Adidas are perfect for adding a sporty edge to your everyday outfits. Save 50% off now!
Save 40% off these laid-back sneakers, ideal for leveling up any look.
The VL Court 3.0 sneakers are perfect for everyday wear, adding a sporty touch to your outfit. As we all know, black is super versatile, so there’s no doubt you’ll be able to pair these with plenty of bits in your wardrobe. Grab this fantastic deal, while it lasts!
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She is a certified personal trainer and also a part-time fitness instructor. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
