I test workout headphones for a living and my current favourite is down to its cheapest ever price in Prime Day sale

I don't like wearing headphones during marathons, and race organisers often don't recommend them, either. However, when I ran the Loch Ness Marathon, I decided to adorn my ears with Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds, and I have absolutely zero regrets about doing it!

You see, albeit not advertised as running headphones, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are superb for that purpose. They are incredibly comfortable to wear, and despite not sitting in your ear canal, the Ultra Open Earbuds have a more robust sound than most bone-conduction headphones.

Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds offer a unique combination of premium sound quality and open-ear design, making them a great choice for anyone who wants to stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying their music.

Unlike traditional in-ear or over-ear headphones, these earbuds rest just outside your ear, allowing you to hear external sounds like traffic or conversations while still delivering Bose’s renowned audio performance.

The open-ear design also adds a layer of comfort, reducing ear fatigue during extended use—perfect for long listening sessions or workouts. Bose’s advanced technology ensures deep bass, clear vocals, and balanced mids, creating an immersive experience even without the noise isolation of typical earbuds.

They’re also sweat and water-resistant, making them durable for outdoor activities or intense workouts. The touch controls and easy pairing add convenience, making them user-friendly for all types of listeners. If you're looking for top-tier sound quality in a comfortable, secure design that keeps you connected to your environment, Bose's Ultra Open Earbuds are a strong contender.