Shoppers say this The North Face shoe has “great spring” and “all-day comfort” – and now it's a lot cheaper in John Lewis's Black Friday sale

The North Face Altamesa 300 has quietly become one of the brand’s highest-rated trail shoes, and it's easy to see why. At £88 (down from £110), the shoes become even easier to recommend, especially considering how many buyers describe them as “super comfy,” “bouncy,” and “the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned.”

Designed as an everyday trail running shoe that can easily double as a walking or all-day shoe, the Altamesa 300 pairs a modern, breathable engineered mesh upper with a highly cushioned midsole. One buyer summed it up simply: “These shoes are absolutely amazing… the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned.”

Underfoot, the Altamesa 300 uses a plush, highly responsive midsole with a 6 mm drop and a generous stack that provides long-distance comfort without feeling overly unstable.

The foam delivers a springy, energetic ride, making the shoe suitable for everything from daily dog walks to long trail sessions. A forefoot rock-plate adds protection on uneven terrain, while the SURFACE CTRL rubber outsole with 4 mm lugs is built for mixed trails, light mud and gravel paths.

The upper is soft and well-ventilated, with a secure midfoot wrap and a toe box that several reviewers compare favourably to popular high-cushion models. Some noted the shoe feels slightly roomy or runs half a size big, but most found it true-to-size once properly laced.

One customer who hikes in Colorado said the shoe is “comfortable with good support,” while another mentioned that it dried quickly after being soaked on a wet trail.

The Altamesa 300 delivers cushioned comfort, durability and everyday versatility. Reviewers use it for hiking, walking, commuting, travelling and trail running, with one saying simply: “I’d walk miles in these.” When a shoe earns that kind of praise and goes on offer, it’s worth paying attention!