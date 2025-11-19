Shoppers say this The North Face shoe has “great spring” and “all-day comfort” – and now it's a lot cheaper in John Lewis's Black Friday sale
The Altamesa 300 is perfect for walking and running, and now it's only £88 at the retailer
The North Face Altamesa 300 has quietly become one of the brand’s highest-rated trail shoes, and it's easy to see why. At £88 (down from £110), the shoes become even easier to recommend, especially considering how many buyers describe them as “super comfy,” “bouncy,” and “the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever owned.”
Shop all men's shoes & trainers deals in John Lewis' Black Friday sale
Designed as an everyday trail running shoe that can easily double as a walking or all-day shoe, the Altamesa 300 pairs a modern, breathable engineered mesh upper with a highly cushioned midsole. One buyer summed it up simply: “These shoes are absolutely amazing… the most comfortable shoes I have ever owned.”
The North Face Altamesa 300 is a cushioned, springy trail-to-town shoe praised for all-day comfort and versatility. Reviewers call it “super comfy” and “like walking on clouds,” making the current £88 deal a must-see for everyday runners and hikers.
Underfoot, the Altamesa 300 uses a plush, highly responsive midsole with a 6 mm drop and a generous stack that provides long-distance comfort without feeling overly unstable.
The foam delivers a springy, energetic ride, making the shoe suitable for everything from daily dog walks to long trail sessions. A forefoot rock-plate adds protection on uneven terrain, while the SURFACE CTRL rubber outsole with 4 mm lugs is built for mixed trails, light mud and gravel paths.
The upper is soft and well-ventilated, with a secure midfoot wrap and a toe box that several reviewers compare favourably to popular high-cushion models. Some noted the shoe feels slightly roomy or runs half a size big, but most found it true-to-size once properly laced.
One customer who hikes in Colorado said the shoe is “comfortable with good support,” while another mentioned that it dried quickly after being soaked on a wet trail.
The Altamesa 300 delivers cushioned comfort, durability and everyday versatility. Reviewers use it for hiking, walking, commuting, travelling and trail running, with one saying simply: “I’d walk miles in these.” When a shoe earns that kind of praise and goes on offer, it’s worth paying attention!
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.