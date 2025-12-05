Amazon is still selling the Garmin Forerunner 165 for a ridiculously low price after Black Friday

If you weren’t quite quick enough to grab a new running watch during Black Friday, the good news is there’s still plenty of great deals around, so you can still grab one before Christmas.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 – one of Garmin’s top running watches for beginners – is currently on offer at Very for £189. While this isn’t as cheap as it was during Black Friday (it got knocked down to £169.99), it will still save you £60 off its original price, which isn’t bad, especially for a watch that delivers built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, and adaptive training plans.

Even at full price, the Forerunner 165 offers brilliant value for money, so the fact you can now snap it up for less makes it an absolute steal. It’s simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things.

You get all the essential Garmin features from optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, and stress and sleep insights – to name a few. While Garmin Coach can provide training plans to help you train more effectively for your goals – whether that be a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon distance. And, thanks to its impressive battery life – 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode – it’ll provide more than enough juice for your training.