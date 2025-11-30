Forget the Fenix – this is the rugged adventure watch I’m buying this Cyber Monday

If you’re looking for a reliable multisport smartwatch to keep on top of your training and outdoor activities, then you’ve probably considered getting a Fenix from Garmin . However, I’ve just stumbled across this unmissable Cyber Monday deal on one of Amazfit’s top outdoor watches, the T-Rex 3, which has currently been reduced to £207.74 at Amazon – significantly less than a Fenix.

The T-Rex 3 offers many of the same features you’d expect from a Garmin for your outdoor adventures. It includes offline maps with turn-by-turn navigation and enhanced geographical detail, dual-band GPS for exceptional accuracy, and more than 170 sport modes. It also meets military-grade durability standards and has passed 15 MIL-STD-810G tests, proving its resistance to water, shocks, and extreme temperatures. It also has a solid three-week battery life and is waterproof up to a depth of 100 metres.

Amazfit T-Rex 3: was £279 now £249 at Amazon The Amazfit T-Rex 3 is a tough smartwatch built for adventurers, boasting a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 2,000 nits of brightness for clear visibility in all lighting conditions. With over 170 sports modes, dual-band GPS, and up to 27 days of battery life, it delivers both durability and high performance in even the harshest environments.

It also tracks all the health metrics you’d expect from a Garmin too, from all-day heart rate, to SpO2 levels, stress, and sleep, so you can get a full insight into your health and wellbeing. The ‘readiness score’ will also tell you if you’ve recovered enough from your activities and if your body is ready to hit the road again.

All this for more than half the price of a Fenix is pretty outstanding, making this deal perfect for anyone looking for a feature-rich watch at a more affordable price. It’s also the cheapest the T-Rex 3 has ever been, but it probably won’t last with Cyber Monday being one day, so grab it while you can.