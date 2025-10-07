Garmin watch that's "light years ahead" gets a £100 discount on Prime Day

Garmin deals, anyone? It's not unusual to see Garmin deals at big shopping events like Amazon Prime Day (or whatever the retail giant calls its current sales event), but to access these, you often need to sign up for some sort of membership. If only there were a deal that didn't require any sign-ups. Oh, wait, there is!

The Garmin Fenix 7 is currently on offer at Decathlon, saving you £100 on the superb outdoor watch. The Fenix 7 Series was the first to feature a built-in LED flashlight; however, it's only available on the largest model, which is not the discounted version.

One reviewer on Amazon said that the Fenix 7 "is an equally competent smart watch [as an Apple Watch] for the average user, but as a fitness watch it is light years ahead, plus the Garmin app means no more paying for Strava."

Save £100 Garmin Fenix 7 (Silver Grey): was £499.99 now £399.99 at Decathlon UK The Fenix 7 is a rugged multisport smartwatch with full GPS, advanced training tools, long battery life, and smart features like Garmin Pay and music. Tough yet wearable, it’s the sweet spot between the compact 7S and hefty 7X. Now £100 cheaper on Prime Day!

The Garmin Fenix 7 in the medium 47mm case size strikes a balance between everyday wearability and rugged performance. Built with a fibre-reinforced polymer case, stainless steel bezel, and scratch-resistant glass, it’s designed to withstand outdoor adventures while remaining comfortable on the wrist.

The always-on memory-in-pixel display ensures excellent visibility in bright sunlight, and the addition of a touchscreen alongside traditional buttons makes navigation smooth and versatile.

Battery life is excellent, with up to 18 days in smartwatch mode and around 57 hours in GPS mode, stretching even further with solar models. Inside, you’ll find full multi-band GNSS support, topographic maps, advanced training tools, heart-rate and Pulse Ox sensors, and detailed recovery insights.

The Fenix 7 also supports smart notifications, music storage, and Garmin Pay. It’s a flagship multisport watch sized for those who want the full feature set of the range without the bulk of the 7X.