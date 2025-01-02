Chipotle and Strava team up for the spiciest January fitness challenge that can earn you free food all year round

Prepare your running shoes and appetites: Chipotle and Strava have teamed up again to kickstart 2025 with an initiative so spicy, it might just set your new year’s resolutions on fire.

Lace-up your running shoes and put on your running watch – this January, you’ll want to dash to your nearest Chipotle segment for the chance to snag free Lifestyle Bowls and bragging rights as the Local Legend of Chipotle’s international Strava challenge.

But here’s the real kicker: Chipotle isn’t just handing out salad bowls willy-nilly. No, you’ll have to earn your Supergreens by taking on the new international “City Challenge” on Strava.

Log the most laps of your city’s segment before 31 January, and you’ll score free Lifestyle Bowls for an entire year. You might want to start carb-loading now.

Chipotle and Strava have spiced up the deal with a “City Challenge” heatmap that’ll track which of the 25 participating cities – including New York City, London, Paris, Toronto, and more – can log the most mileage on their respective segments.

Picture Londoners outrunning New Yorkers or Parisians outpacing Torontonians, all for the glory of free burritos for the entire city. You heard that right: the top-performing city will earn a buy-one-get-one-free Chipotle bonanza for everyone.

Sure, running to a Chipotle might feel like putting the cart before the horse (or the burrito before the workout), but it’s all backed by science. According to a Chipotle survey, 70% of runners would chow down on a burrito post-training. Make sense!

To keep the momentum going, Chipotle is launching the “Goals, Gym, Guac” text message community. Fans can join by 9 January at chipotle.com/lsb-text for motivational texts, affirmations, and exclusive content from creators. On January 10, No Quitters Day, members will receive instructions on how to claim one of 50,000 free Lifestyle Bowls.

You can sign up for Strava for free. You can keep track of the city leaderboard here. Let the burrito battle begin!