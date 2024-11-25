5 camping gadgets to buy in the Go Outdoors Black Friday sale

It may not be the perfect time to pitch up your tent, but with the Black Friday sales in full swing, it is the perfect time to upgrade your camping kit. Go Outdoors has started its Black Friday sale with up to 65% off and, as you can imagine, there are plenty of brilliant bargains on camping kit, outerwear and more!

However, instead of focusing on the best tent and sleeping bag deals— because we know that unless these have significant wear and tear you probably won’t be hunting for a new one— we’ve rounded up the best camping gadgets on offer instead. After all, these can make all the difference to your outdoor adventure.

Just remember, you have to become a member to access the low prices (even during Black Friday). However, this only costs £5 for the entire year, and buying anything will get you more money off, so it really is a no-brainer!

Osprey Rook II (65 litre): was £180 now £109 at Go Outdoors You can now save a generous £71 off this spacious backpack, perfect for camping adventures on the move. Its 65-litre capacity provides more than enough room for storing all your essentials (there’s even a sleeping bag base compartment with an internal divider) while the adjustable torso length and hip pockets allow you to tailor it for a comfortable fit.

Bergaus Claggan Insulated Jacket: was £180 now £99 at Go Outdoors This is a Black Friday bargain if we've seen one! Not only is an insulated jacket a great item for the evenings when it's a little chilly, but (if you know the correct folding technique) you can also turn it into a camping pillow! Save £81 at Go Outdoors now.

OEX Heiro Solo Stove: was £90 now £45 at Go Outdoors This fast-boil camping stove is ideal for solo camping trips, backpacking adventures, and long hikes. It can hold up to 600ml and comes with a vented lid and neoprene sleeve, so you can eat or drink straight from the pot– perfect for re-fuelling. Save £45 now!

Petzl Actik Core Head Torch: was £72 now £56 at Go Outdoors A rechargeable headtorch is a must-have gadget for any outdoor adventure, whether you're camping, backpacking, or even doing a short day hike. This one from Petzl has a brightness of 600 lumens, an IPX4 water-resistance rating, three different lighting levels, plus a strobe setting for emergencies.

Also, don't forget to check out the Black Friday sales at Blacks, Alpine Trek, and Cotswold Outdoor, which also have some fantastic offers on camping, hiking and cycling gear.