5 camping gadgets to buy in the Go Outdoors Black Friday sale

It may not be the perfect time to pitch up your tent, but with the Black Friday sales in full swing, it is the perfect time to upgrade your camping kit. Go Outdoors has started its Black Friday sale with up to 65% off and, as you can imagine, there are plenty of brilliant bargains on camping kit, outerwear and more!
However, instead of focusing on the best tent and sleeping bag deals— because we know that unless these have significant wear and tear you probably won’t be hunting for a new one— we’ve rounded up the best camping gadgets on offer instead. After all, these can make all the difference to your outdoor adventure.
Just remember, you have to become a member to access the low prices (even during Black Friday). However, this only costs £5 for the entire year, and buying anything will get you more money off, so it really is a no-brainer!
Save a whopping £81 off this portable fridge, perfect for longer camping trips to keep your food and beverages cool and fresh. Compatible with a 12v car socket and a 240 mains socket, it’ll keep items cold 20 degrees below the outdoor temperature. Need something smaller? The 25 litre version is also on offer.
You can now save a generous £71 off this spacious backpack, perfect for camping adventures on the move. Its 65-litre capacity provides more than enough room for storing all your essentials (there’s even a sleeping bag base compartment with an internal divider) while the adjustable torso length and hip pockets allow you to tailor it for a comfortable fit.
This is a Black Friday bargain if we've seen one! Not only is an insulated jacket a great item for the evenings when it's a little chilly, but (if you know the correct folding technique) you can also turn it into a camping pillow! Save £81 at Go Outdoors now.
This fast-boil camping stove is ideal for solo camping trips, backpacking adventures, and long hikes. It can hold up to 600ml and comes with a vented lid and neoprene sleeve, so you can eat or drink straight from the pot– perfect for re-fuelling. Save £45 now!
A rechargeable headtorch is a must-have gadget for any outdoor adventure, whether you're camping, backpacking, or even doing a short day hike. This one from Petzl has a brightness of 600 lumens, an IPX4 water-resistance rating, three different lighting levels, plus a strobe setting for emergencies.
Also, don't forget to check out the Black Friday sales at Blacks, Alpine Trek, and Cotswold Outdoor, which also have some fantastic offers on camping, hiking and cycling gear.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim getting a camera that’s “stronger than the S25”, claims renowned leaker
The rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim could be the most premium model in the Galaxy S25 range.
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New DJI leak suggests it could be making its own robot vacuum cleaner and mop
DJI surprises fans with photo leak of a new robot vacuum cleaner
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
MSR Hubba Hubba Bikepack 2 review: Lightweight, storm-proof shelter with room to stretch
A superb tent, tweaked to make it perfect for pedal-powered adventurers
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Olpro Stafford 2.0 review: 2-person backpacking tent made from plastic bottles
Good for backpacking couples, this mid-range, 3-season shelter is constructed from recycled trash
By Pat Kinsella Published
-
Outdoor chef shares 5 fall camping meals to keep you full and energised
Warm yourself up from the inside out with these hearty autumn recipes
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Cold weather camping hacks: 5 ways to stay snug as a bug in your sleeping bag
From not wearing too many layers to doubling up your sleeping mat, an outdoor expert shares five hacks to keep the cold at bay
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
What is bivvying? A night under the stars without the tent
Want to take a trip on the wild side? It doesn't get much wilder than bivvying
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
7 not-so-obvious items you should never forget for fall camping, according to an outdoor expert
Going on an autumn adventure? You won't want to forget these
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Outdoor chef shares 7 easy camping meals for your next adventure
Warning: you'll be left feeling very hungry
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
6 gadgets that will transform your camping kitchen for your next outdoor adventure
From a Cobb cooker, to a travel coffee maker, these six gadgets will elevate your camp kitchen
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published