Move over Gymshark! Built For Athletes launches its first-ever workout clothing line

Gymshark has long been the go-to destination for new gym apparel, but the brand may need to watch its back, as Built For Athletes has launched its first-ever workout clothing line— and it looks pretty good.

The high-performance rucksacks are a favourite amongst gym-goers and athletes, thanks to their rugged durability and cool exterior, and the new clothing line echoes this. Although— you’ll be pleased to know— it’s not as pricy as the bags, with styles starting from £9.99.

The collection, which is available for both men and women, consists of nine pieces, including tees, shorts, training joggers, cropped t-shirts and half-zips. In addition, there are also some accessories, including socks and caps, with each item donning the brand's logo.

Just like its bags, the new line is performance-driven and has been specifically engineered for sweat, movement, and durability, so you can remain confident and comfortable, even during those sessions that push you to the limit.

Built For Athletes Founder and Creative Director, Nick Costello, says the new clothing collection has been cooking for the past 12 months. “Clothing was the next natural step for us as a brand, and entering a new category has been a really exciting adventure," he comments.

"Over the last year we’ve relentlessly focused on creating the best performance clothing available in order to match the premium quality of our existing bags and accessories.”

Shop the collection now via the Built For Athletes website





