Beats’ latest fitness buds just dropped with a big discount – and this secret code cuts the price even more
The brand new Powerbeats Fit can be yours for a whopping £42.40 less at EE right now
How often can you buy brand-new headphones for less than their recommended retail price just weeks after their release? And how often are there additional discounts available on the same product that take even more money off the asking price?! This is exactly what happened to the Beats Powerbeats Fit, which I just published my review about yesterday.
It's currently £25 off at EE, but the retailer also very kindly threw in a code (AUDIO10) that takes an extra 10% off on top of that £25 discount – crazy! This means you can save £42.20 on Beats' latest gym buds, which are in fact my go-to headphones for workouts at the moment.
Beats’ latest workout earbuds combine a secure, comfortable fit with punchy sound and sweat resistance for serious training sessions. They feature the Apple H1 chip for seamless pairing, long battery life, and bold design. Use the code 'AUDIO10' for an extra 10% off!
Why should you buy the Beats Powerbeats Fit? If you’re after workout earbuds that stay put, sound great, and don’t break the bank, they are an easy recommendation, especially now that they’re £42.40 off. In my testing, they struck the perfect balance between comfort, stability, and sound quality.
The flexible wing-tip design makes a huge difference compared to the Beats Fit Pro, providing a secure fit that stays in place during runs, gym sessions, or HIIT workouts. You can wear them for hours without discomfort, and that consistent fit also helps deliver a deeper, more balanced sound.
Audio performance is classic Beats: bass-driven, energetic, and ideal for workout playlists. They’re powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures seamless pairing with iPhones, stable Bluetooth connectivity, and hands-free Siri support.
Battery life is also solid, around seven hours on a single charge, with the case extending that to roughly 30 hours. A five-minute charge gives you about an hour of playback.
They’re sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4), so you can confidently train in any condition. While the active noise cancellation isn't quite on par with the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Fit's passive isolation is impressive.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.