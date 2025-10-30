Beats’ latest fitness buds just dropped with a big discount – and this secret code cuts the price even more

How often can you buy brand-new headphones for less than their recommended retail price just weeks after their release? And how often are there additional discounts available on the same product that take even more money off the asking price?! This is exactly what happened to the Beats Powerbeats Fit, which I just published my review about yesterday.

It's currently £25 off at EE, but the retailer also very kindly threw in a code (AUDIO10) that takes an extra 10% off on top of that £25 discount – crazy! This means you can save £42.20 on Beats' latest gym buds, which are in fact my go-to headphones for workouts at the moment.

Save 21% (£42.40) Beats Powerbeats Fit : was £199 now £156.60 at EE Beats’ latest workout earbuds combine a secure, comfortable fit with punchy sound and sweat resistance for serious training sessions. They feature the Apple H1 chip for seamless pairing, long battery life, and bold design. Use the code 'AUDIO10' for an extra 10% off!

Why should you buy the Beats Powerbeats Fit? If you’re after workout earbuds that stay put, sound great, and don’t break the bank, they are an easy recommendation, especially now that they’re £42.40 off. In my testing, they struck the perfect balance between comfort, stability, and sound quality.

The flexible wing-tip design makes a huge difference compared to the Beats Fit Pro, providing a secure fit that stays in place during runs, gym sessions, or HIIT workouts. You can wear them for hours without discomfort, and that consistent fit also helps deliver a deeper, more balanced sound.

Audio performance is classic Beats: bass-driven, energetic, and ideal for workout playlists. They’re powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which ensures seamless pairing with iPhones, stable Bluetooth connectivity, and hands-free Siri support.

Battery life is also solid, around seven hours on a single charge, with the case extending that to roughly 30 hours. A five-minute charge gives you about an hour of playback.

They’re sweat- and water-resistant (IPX4), so you can confidently train in any condition. While the active noise cancellation isn't quite on par with the AirPods Pro, the Powerbeats Fit's passive isolation is impressive.