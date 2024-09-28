Amazfit T-Rex 3 smartwatch just made the fastest-growing sport even faster

Let’s be honest, training for a HYROX isn’t complete without a fitness tracker or smartwatch. How else do you keep track of all that hard, sweaty training? Now, athletes will be able to monitor their entire race performance as Amazfit has rolled out a first-of-its kind HYROX race mode on its latest smartwatch, the T-Rex 3.
The new race mode, which has been specially designed alongside HYROX, will be able to track the entire endurance race at the click of a button, monitoring single, double, and team relay starts.
Afterwards, competitors will also be able to observe important data including how long they took to complete the individual exercises, their heart rate, and recovery processes. If you’re going out too hot, the T-Rex 3 will also be able to alert you when you’re going outside the safe heart rate zone.
It’s not just during the race that the T-Rex 3 can assist with, but pre-race too, as it provides dozens of sports modes to help athletes and competitors with their training. After each exercise, the T-Rex 3 will provide information on the time needed for recovery so that they can adapt their next workout to their current well-being.
Amazfit plans to roll the new features out across several of its performance-focused devices. We’re hoping they'll include the Cheetah Pro and Helio Ring will be included in this, but nothing is confirmed as of yet.
You can buy the T-Rex 3 via the Amazfit website
