Xbox One S price plummets to £139.85 in early Boxing Day sale deal!

If you haven't already got a next-generation console nestled in the cabinet under the television, this could be your chance to snag an incredible bargain. That's because ShopTo has slashed the price of the Xbox One S console to just £139.85.

That's Microsoft's stunning video game console, which comes loaded with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, making it a superb home entertainment system, for less than many Xbox One S All-Digital consoles are retailing for right now.

We think it is a great price on a brilliant piece of video gaming kit. The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Xbox One S (1TB HDD)| Was: £199.99 | Now: £139.85 | Available at ShopTo
The Xbox One S is slimmer and sleeker than any of the previous entries in Microsoft's console range and, here, thanks to this big ShopTo price cut, the console can be picked up for just £139.85. The Xbox One S comes with a large 1TB hard drive, which is perfect for installing many AAA games, and also rocks a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player, making it a home entertainment powerhouse.View Deal

For the very best titles to play on Xbox One, be sure to peruse T3's authoritative list of the best Xbox One games on the market today.

And, if you are currently looking for top gaming gear, T3 has detailed guides to the very best gaming laptops, best gaming mice, best gaming keyboards, best gaming headsets, best gaming phones, best gaming chairs, and best graphics cards.

The latest prices on the Xbox One S, Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition, then please consult the comparison charts below, which have today's prices from the very cheapest retailers.

