Wii U Premium price drops to £179 at Argos and Amazon

The Nintendo Wii U has been a bitter pill for the company to swallow with price cuts following on from a finance forecast that predicts lower than expected sales

UK retailers Amazon and Argos are now selling the Nintendo Wii U deluxe edition at £179.99, marking a huge discount for the console.

Argos listed the black Premium Wii U with Nintendo Land and the white Basic Wii U at the newly discounted price earlier today – saving £120 and £70 off each product respectively.

Market rival Amazon has now listed the Premium Wii U for £179.99 as well – £50 less than GAME, which is selling it for £229.99. A second hand Wii U from CeX with no Nintendo Land is currently priced at a steeper £200.

In response to Nintendo's sales of Wii U hardware being weaker-than-expected, Nintendo slashed its annual Wii U hardware sales prediction from nine million units to 2.8 million. Following an official profits warning, Nintendo's shares have plunged as much as 18 per cent.

The company has been forecasted a net loss of 25 billion yen (£147m) for the financial year ending March 2014. The net profit of the company was originally predicted an operating profit of 100 billion yen.

Nintendo had high hopes for Super Mario 3D World – part of the popular Mario driving game series. Unfortunately, the game failed to stimulate the market – not selling the amount expected in the west.

A Nintendo representative has confirmed that the price cuts are not official from Nintendo, but instead are a result of “retailer activity”.

