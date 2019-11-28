Walmart slashes $230 off STUNNING unisex Gucci watch for Black Friday

After a long wait, Black Friday 2019 is finally here and with it some of the best – if not the very best – deals you will see this year. Absolutely everything is up for a price cut this year at Walmart, Best Buy, and other major retailers.

T3 has spent weeks finding and assembling the best deals coverage on the web, covering everything from consumer electronics to fashion to kitchenware to car accessories. You name it, we've almost certainly found a wicked deal for it. Make sure to keep refreshing T3 for the best deals coverage around.

One of the coolest items we found is this unisex Gucci Sync watch, available here in a range of different colours: black, green, red, ocean blue, steel, and white.

Gucci Sync unisex watch | Was $495 | Sale price $264.99 | Available now at Walmart

Style doesn't always have to cost the earth and Walmart is proving that today by discounting Gucci's Sync watch to just $265, a huge cost saving on a luxury product. This is not a deal to miss out on.View Deal

The Gucci Sync comes in 46mm stainless steel varieties, available in a range of colours, with a black sun-brushed dial that features the iconic interlocking G design. The rubber band means this watch is durable and perfect for working out in style. When coupled with water resistance to 50 meters, this becomes pretty unstoppable.

The watch is designed with all genders in mind, with an understated design that will work perfectly alongside any kind of clothing, sporty or otherwise. We really can't recommend this timepiece enough, especially for $250.