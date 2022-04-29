Walmart Memorial Day sale 2022: date and best deals to expect

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Walmart Memorial Day sale this year, which should kick off early in May, is just around the corner and like last year it's expected to deliver some serious savings. A great place to shop anytime of the year, shoppers will find additional deals on appliances, electronics, and much more during the upcoming savings event.

Offering one of the most versatile and varied product offerings around, Walmart shoppers know they can get just about anything they're looking for on sale during Memorial Day here. But will Walmart be THE place to shop this Memorial Day weekend or will it be a bust?

As one of the largest Memorial Day sales that'll be running next month, we know for sure that it'll be a must-shop for those looking to take advantage of some offers. Based off what we saw last year, we also have a good idea of what we'll most likely see go on sale during Walmart's Memorial Day sale.

Offers like up to 40% off furniture are a safe bet come next month, but there will be way more to see and save on. Probably the most anticipated offers will be around Memorial Day appliance sales at Walmart, which should include some great discounts of around 30% to 40% on top name brand kitchen appliances.

Until the official Walmart Memorial Day sale kicks off in May, however, we'll have to wait and see just what exactly is getting the savings treatment. The good news is we'll start to see early Memorial Day deals soon, so check back here over the next few weeks to see what deals you'll be able to save on show up.

Walmart Memorial Day Sale: Finding the best deals

Memorial Day is easily one of the top 5 sales weekends of the year, coming up just before Amazon Prime Day and following many Spring sales. Memorial Day deals, however, tend to offer better savings on specific items over other sales.

While it's safe to say that just about every savings event covers just about every type of product out there, knowing where (and how) to shop as well as knowing what products will be receiving the biggest discounts is crucial to getting the most bang for your buck.

This year, money is even tighter and to make sure you save the most you'll want to follow some of these helpful tips below.

A higher % off doesn't necessarily mean more savings: While you'll find deals of up to 40% off or more this year, the amount you save may not be worth the purchase. Always confirm that the dollar amount you save is acceptable to your budget and needs.

While you'll find deals of up to 40% off or more this year, the amount you save may not be worth the purchase. Always confirm that the dollar amount you save is acceptable to your budget and needs. Last years model may be the best choice: Previous versions of products are always discounted even cheaper as replacements are released. Shop around for pre-2022 products to save even more money. A good rule of thumb is the older you go, the cheaper the price!

Previous versions of products are always discounted even cheaper as replacements are released. Shop around for pre-2022 products to save even more money. A good rule of thumb is the older you go, the cheaper the price! Same deals, different stores: It may not be a surprise to some, but about 95% of the deals you'll find at one store are going to also be available at other stores. Don't be too concerned about where you shop this year, just that you find a good deal within your allotted budget.

It may not be a surprise to some, but about 95% of the deals you'll find at one store are going to also be available at other stores. Don't be too concerned about where you shop this year, just that you find a good deal within your allotted budget. Check open box, refurbished and certified pre-owned: Almost all retailers now have some sort of outlet that features used, open box and refurbished products. These are already marked down by up to 75% in some cases, and you'll find even better savings during Memorial Day weekend.

Walmart Memorial Day Sale: Applainces

While Walmart's Memorial Day sale will feature some great offers around large appliances, it'll be a surefire bet that kitchen appliances and small appliances including some of the best air fryers, coffee makers and more will get some of the better deals this year.

That said, we still expect to see anywhere from around 30% to 40% off large appliances like refrigerators or washing machines. You can already find early Memorial Day deals on vacuums, mini-fridges and other home appliances, but there's no guarantee that what you find now won't be cheaper come Memorial Day.

Until then, you can check out some of Walmart's best early Memorial Day appliance sales below.

BISSELL PowerLifter Pet Bagless Upright Vacuum: now $98, was $128 ($30 off)

BISSELL makes some excellent pet vacuums, and their latest PowerLifter Pet bagless is no exception to the rule. It even comes with a Febreze Pet Odor Eliminator filter which helps eliminate stingy smells while you vacuum.

Shark ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum: now $139, was $199 ($60 off)

If you've got hardwood floors, Robot Vac's are a god send for those who hate doing the dirty work. The Shark ION is one of the best robot vacuum cleaners available for the price, and this deal just makes it even better.

AIRMSEN 5 Liter Countertop Dishwasher: now $379.99, was $449.99 ($70 off)

If you're hoping to save a little money on your water bill, or just don't have much space, portable appliances are a great alternative to their larger counterparts. This AIRMSEN countertop dishwasher is a great way to keep your dishes spotless for cheap.

Walmart Memorial Day Sale: TVs

Walmart's electronics offering is second to none when it comes to discounts and deals, and Memorial Day TV sales at Walmart should be well worth a browse this year. With an already impressive selection of cheap TV deals and budget-friendly set tops, Memorial Day should see some of the best TVs on sale at their cheapest prices in some time.

There's already some killer deals on TVs to see, including this incredible offer that takes over 50% off VIZIO's M7 Series Premium 4K 70" Smart TV. Just a taste of what we'll see during Walmart's savings event next month, it's deals like these that'll make Walmart a must for deal hunters looking to save the most this Memorial Day.

Walmart will definitely have more to offer over the coming weeks, but be sure to check out their best TV deals today for some surprise offers.

VIZIO M7 Series 70" Premium 4K UHD LED Smart TV: now $798, was $1,703.39 ($900 off)

What a deal, and it's not even Memorial Day yet. VIZIO's M7 Series is an excellent line of LED displays and right now Walmart is offering the 70 inch for over 50% off. Grab it while you can!

LG A1 Series 48" 4K UHD OLED Smart TV: now $796.99, was $1,799.95 ($1,000 off)

Another absolute banger of a TV deal, LG's 48" OLED A1 Series display is over $1,000 off right now. Easily one of the best OLED TVs you can grab at this price. A great option as a bedroom TV thanks to its size.

Hisense XClass A6 Series 50" 4K UHD LED Smart TV: now $295, was $348 ($50 off)

For the price, this is hard to pass up. Hisense A6 Series may not be much to look at, but they provide a quality 4K TV at an already budget-friendly price. Grabbing a 50" 4K TV for under $300 is nothing to scoff at.

Editor's Recommendations