Walmart launches Black Friday deals on iPhones, laptops, TVs and more

Walmart has just dropped its biggest discounts of the season with some great prices on laptops, phones and TVs. These are the best Black Friday deals we have seen from the retailer to date though they are unlikely to be the last.

For a full round-up of everything they have on sale, take a look at the Walmart Black Friday deals page. However, these new items listed today are well worth a look as they include some big names.

The 55-inch TCL Smart TV is down to the super low price of $228 while the iPhone 12 mini sees money off its 64GB, 128GB and 256GB versions. There are also discounts on a range of Samsung products, smart lights, streaming devices and soundbars.

Here's a list of the new discounts for Walmart's Black Friday sales

Walmart Black Friday deals

Image TCL 55-inch 4K Roku TV: was $379.99, now $228 at Walmart

This is an incredible deal for those looking for a big cheap 4K TV. Right now you save over $150 (40%) on this Roku TV model.

Image Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229.99, now $87 at Walmart

Save $143 (62%) on this Samsung Chromebook 4, with an 11.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM and 32GB SSD.

Image HP x360 Chromebook: was $299, now $179 at Walmart

This 14-inch Chromebook is currently 40% off, a saving of $120 on the retail price. With its touchscreen and 360-degree hinge, this is a great machine for watching movies.

Image Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: was $647.99, now $568 at Walmart

This 65-inch Samsung 4K TV is powered by its Tizen smart TV system and features the crystal processor 4K technology for HDR color reproduction. Right now you can save $80 (12%) on the retail price.

Image Apple iPhone 12 mini: now $8.31/month at Walmart

Get the iPhone 12 mini with either AT&T or Verizon from just $8.31 per month. Choose from the 64GB, 128GB or 256GB storage versions and one of five colors.

Image Eufy Robo Vac: was $149, now $99 at Walmart

The Anker Eufy 25C is a sleek-looking robo vac with Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility. It can run for up to 100 minutes on a single charge and has three brushes to loosen particles. Right now you can save $50 on the list price.

Image Roku Premiere 4K/HDR player: was $40, now $19.88 at Walmart

Right now you can save $20 on the Roku Premiere streaming media player. This provides 4K and HDR streaming and comes with a remote. This deal is available elsewhere but it's still a good price.

Image Samsung A32: now $2.75/month at Walmart

Pick up this Samsung A32 5G smartphone with 64GB storage (expandable to 1TB) from $2.75 per month on AT&T.

Image Samsung Galaxy Buds+: was $149.99, now $59 at Walmart

Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ feature noise isolation and sound by AKG. The 11-hour charge is boosted to 22 hours, thanks to the charging case. Right now you can save $91 (60%) on the retail price.

