Walmart Black Friday deal delivers Sega's EPIC Genesis Mini for just $49.99!

The Black Friday 2019 sale is now here and the deals are already pouring in, with big retailers like Walmart and Best Buy dropping big discounts literally every hour. And T3 is currently scouring the web for the best and brightest deals across the whole world of consumer electronics. Deals like this awesome Genesis Mini discount.

That's because Sega's reprise of the legendary Genesis video game console is on sale right now for just $49.99 at Walmart for Black Friday.

This new mini Genesis console is so good as on top of it been plug and play, with a single USB cable powering it and a HDMI cable making it screen compatible with basically every TV and monitor on the market, it also comes complete with over 40 classic games. Reliving your youth has never been easier.

And, at this price, the Genesis Mini makes a perfect Christmas present for gamer friends and relatives, too.

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Sega Genesis Mini | Was $79.99 | Sale price $49.99 | Available now at Walmart

There has never been a better time to pick up the Genesis Mini from Sega, given that it comes with a whopping 40 games, including everything from the classic Sonic games to Tetris to Street Fighter 2. Being grabbed right now over at Walmart for $49.99, which is a straight $30 price slash from its regular price of $79.99.

While the console harks back to a time before, this version is definitely not struck in the past: beyond the 40+ games it comes with, there's an HDMI output, four quick save slots, supports 720p game play, and is powered by microUSB, meaning a cable will probably always be at hand. Nifty.

So, if you have a craving for the games of yesteryear on a console that is anything but, look no further than the Genesis Mini, especially when it comes in at just $50.