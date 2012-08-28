Wall Street Journal to open tech café in London

Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with the tech industry's finest over coffee

By

Coffee-loving technophobes will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the industry's finest in a pop-up tech hub hosted by the Wall Street Journal

The Wall Street Journal is to host a pop-up café at the heart of London's Tech City next month, which will be used as both a social and corporate space for tech-heads to mingle and attend presentations

The infamous newspaper's temporary Tech Café, based in the Book Club in Shoreditch, will play home to a string of events hosted by the industry's finest, including the WSJ's European technology editor Ben Rooney.

Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss hot topics with technology figures - including representatives from Facebook and Google – when the café officially opens on September 12.

“I hope we'll have some thought-provoking, engaging and even controversial discussion on some of the big topics in tech," says Rooney.

For more details, visit: wsjtechcafe.eventbrite.co.uk

