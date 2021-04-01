Verizon's broken phone trade in deal offers up to $1000 towards new 5G smartphones

Verizon's broken phone trade in deal may seem unbelievable at first, but rest assured it is definitely real. Since it dropped on April Fools Day, anyone would be wary of aa deal like but according to Verizon this offer is no joke.

Starting today, Verizon is willing to give up to $1000 in trade in credits towards a new 5G phone when new or existing customers trade in their old, damaged phones. The offer is only for a limited time, but provides an excellent opportunity to upgrade to a new phone.

Get up to $1000 trade in credit for old and broken phones

This isn't a joke. Verizon is now offering up tp $1000 in trade in credits for broken phones. There's some fine print you'll want to check out and trade in value varies by phone, but the offer checks out and is well worth a look. The offer is valid for both new and existing customers.View Deal

The offer requires a port-in and selection of an Unlimited Plan, but with how many damaged phones are sitting in junk drawers right now those stipulations aren't much of an issue.

Verizon's trade in offer is available through both their online store as well as in-person. For those looking to head to a store, it's best to set up an appointment beforehand via the Store Locator to get personalized one on one help regarding the offer.

There's plenty of 5G phones to choose from as well. Some of the latest and greatest smartphones from Samsung, Apple, LG, Google and more. Die hard Apple fans can get up to $700 trade in credit towards the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12, and Samsung enthusiasts can get upwards of $800 trade in credit towards the new Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Verizon's deal is a free for all on some of the latest 5G phones that may just be the best trade in offer available right now. A recent press release provides more information on the first time ever offer, but be aware that Verizon's broken phone trade in offer is a limited time deal and won't be around forever.

