The nights are still cold and dark and we're not even in February yet but don't despair: Netflix has you covered with a huge selection of excellent movies and TV shows to binge watch from the comfort of your sofa.

We love a good movie here at T3 towers and have compiled a few helpful lists to point you in the right directions, including the top 3 cult films, top 3 new movies, and top 3 sci-fi movies, to name a few. Whatever your interest, we've got you covered.

Today, we're looking specifically at fantasy movies, which are – of course – the best movies ever made. (Besides all of the others.) If you want to find all the fantasy movies available on Netflix, use the (secret) code 9744.

In the UK, Netflix can often have a rather patchy selection, especially compared to the rest of the world but right now, in January 2022, the selection is excellent with multiple blockbuster fantasy movies available at the click of the TV remote.

Of course, if you want to try a different selection then we've found the best VPNs, although official Netflix does frown on that practice.

So, let's jump into our top 3 fantasy movies available on Netflix in January 2022.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

The Hobbit Trilogy (Rated 12A)

Okay, this one is cheating but it's also worth it: Netflix has all three versions of The Hobbit, the sequel-prequels to The Lord of the Rings.

It seems unlikely that we need to run you through what happens in the Hobbit, but for the curious: events take place a few generations before The Lord of the Rings, following Bilbo Baggins, the grandfather of Frodo, and his journey to possessing the Ring of Power.

A few star performances, very advanced CGI, and epic fight scenes help make these movies even better, although perhaps the story is stretched a little thin in places.

All three are fun, with their ups and downs, and we think pretty ideal for spending a few cosy evenings, perhaps with a mug of hot chocolate at hand.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. )

Kong: Skull Island

There's something very compelling about King Kong, a story that has been told for generations. In this version, Kong isn't fighting Godzilla but living – and protecting – an island lost to time.

None of this is known to the US Army exploitation, which is seeking to understand the island better, and the rest goes from there.

Excellent performances from Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, John C. Reilly, and many others, plus some incredible CGI work, bring the move to life.

It's a little under two hours, too, so definitely doesn't drag. Highly recommended!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

A star-studded cast reimagining Rudyard Kipling's Mowgli for Netflix, directed by Andy Serkis no less. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle is a fantastic movie and well worthy of a place on this list.

Rohan Chand is excellent as Mowgli, the only live-action character, with support from Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Naomie Harris, and many, many others.

It's an excellent adaption of a story that you will know very well and we can't recommend it enough.

Bonus movie: Underworld Blood Wars

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Kate kick-ass vampire Beckinsale returns for the latest Underworld sequel where she finds herself not only hunted by vampires but Lycan werewolves, too.

As with previous Underworld films this is an action-heavy fantasy flick but unlike each movie following the classic original, this one actually is a return to form.

It never really pushes beyond the overarching silly vamp-werewolf scrap plotting that has carried the series, but this one has some decent acting and some really rather impressive special effects too.

It's a popcorn Friday night movie to watch after you've had a few beverages, and thanks to its short runtime of 90 minutes, you can consume it and then move onto something a little more cerebral or funny if necessary.