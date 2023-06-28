What's going on with Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A third season of Vikings: Valhalla is planned by Netflix, but we've not heard much about it recently. That's a shame as it's one of our favourite shows - and that includes the previous Vikings series that aired on the History Channel in the US, Amazon Prime Video in the UK and other regions.

Here then is what we know about Vikings: Valhalla season 3 so far, including when we might get to see it and how to catch up with everything that's happened to date.

What is Vikings: Valhalla?

Vikings: Valhalla is a, currently, two-season show that's available on Netflix and is effectively a sequel to the hugely popular, six season Vikings. A third season of Valhalla was confirmed in March 2022 with filming starting in the spring of 2023.

The show follows the exploits of brother and sister warriors, Leif Erikson (Sam Corlett) and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), plus the Danish prince, Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), who struggle to cling onto the old Viking ways in a world that's seemingly being taken over by Christianity.

It is set around 1000 AD - roughly 100 years after the events in the original Vikings series - and so the characters in that first run, such as Ragnar Lothbrok, are now long gone and only referred to as legends.

A fair bit has happened in the first two seasons of Valhalla, which is as bloody and brutal as its predecessor, but we won't go into too much detail here to avoid spoilers if you haven't seen them yet. You might want to avoid the possible plot section further down this page though.

When will Vikings: Valhalla season 3 be available?

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for Vikings: Valhalla season 3. It has so far only said that it will be coming in "2024".

Considering season 2 started on Netflix in January this year and season 1 in February 2021, we wouldn't be surprised if season 3 follows a similar pattern. Filming wrapped in October last year, so there's plenty of time for the special effects and editing to be finished to hit a January/February 2024 release date.

How many episodes will there be in Vikings: Valhalla season 3?

Although each season in Vikings were plenty lengthy, Vikings: Valhalla has been tighter with its episode count. Both the first and second seasons have consisted of eight episodes apiece.

We would be hugely surprised, therefore, if season 3 wasn't also eight episodes long.

Vikings: Valhalla season 3 plot and cast

If you haven't seen seasons 1 and 2, look away now.

We fully expect for season 3 to pick up directly from the events at the end of season 2 episode 8. Leif and Harald are now in Constantinople (the Turkish city now know as Instanbul), while Freydis has defeated Olaf and his forces in the town square of Jomsborg.

We last saw her delivering the teenage "king" Svein unharmed to his mother in Kattegat in order to broker peace. We guess we'll see whether this holds or not.

Over in London, Godwin has married Gytha, making their children heirs to the English throne.

Basically, our main cast are spotted in various locations, so we'll pick up their individual stories from the off.

The established cast of major characters return, while Jeb Stuart continues as showrunner.

How to watch Vikings: Valhalla season 3 and catch-up with the show so far

All of Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will be available on Netflix. As are the 16 episodes of seasons 1 and 2, which you can catch up on now on the best televisions and streaming devices.

The original Vikings, however, is still exclusive to Amazon Prime Video in the UK (and some other regions), so you'll need to be a subscriber to that service to watch the six seasons. It is available on Hulu in the US.

There's good news for Netflix subscribers who are willing to wait, though. All of the six seasons will switch over to Netflix from 2024, as part of the Valhalla deal. We just don't know an exact date as yet.

Will there be a Vikings: Valhalla season 4?

It is not known at present whether Vikings: Valhalla season 3 will be the last and therefore end the series, or if there is more story to tell.

Considering Netflix announced seasons 2 and 3 had been commissioned in March 2022 - soon after season 1 had ended - maybe we'll hear more in March 2024.

The show has certainly proved popular enough to continue.