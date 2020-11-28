Top 3 best Kohl's Cyber Monday Fitbit deals of the day: these Fitbit deals are not to be missed

It's Cyber Weekend and the best Cyber Monday deals are fast approaching over the horizon. If you prefer to do your online Cyber Monday shopping at Kohl's, we have some good news for you: there are some pretty decent Cyber Monday Fitbit deals going on there right now. Below is our top 3 list but there are plenty more, just click on the link here to see them all.

• Shop Kohl's Cyber Monday Fitbit sale, prices from $49.99

Currently, the best Fitbit deals at Kohl's are: $50 off Fitbit Versa 2, $50 off Fitbit Sense and, of course, $50 off the Fitbit Charge 4. For even more deals, check out the best Garmin watch deals and all the best deals from the Fitbit Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale. Some of the the best Black Friday treadmill deals, best Black Friday exercise bike deals and best Black Friday elliptical deals are still on too.

Okay but which is the best Fitbit?

Best Kohl's Cyber Monday Fitbit deals

Best deal Fitbit Sense | Was $329.95 | Now $279.95 | Save $50 at Kohl's

Probably the biggest surprise from Fitbit this Cyber Monday is that you can buy a brand-new Fitbit Sense for $50 off. It's so new, the latest firmware update is still being rolled out that activates the Google Assistant feature. Thanks to the new Fitbit OS 5.1, the Sense is now also capable of even more precise SpO2 measurements, as well as ECG and stress measurements.View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2 | Was $129.95 | Now $179.95 | Save $30 at Kohl's

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a brilliant fitness smartwatch. Not the best one, but for this price, it's something to seriously consider. You might not get built-in GPS or on board music storage like in the case of the Versa 3 but you can still enjoy Amazon Alexa, SpO2 sensor and a bunch of other features that you won't find elsewhere in this quality, for this price.View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4 | Now $99.99 | Was $149.99 | Save $50 at Kohl's

The Charge 4 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker. It monitors heart rate 24/7, estimates your calories burned and it can even help you sleep better. Well, it can most certainly tell you how you slept at least. Unlike most older, lesser Fitbits, the Charge 4 has GPS built in to track runs, hikes and bike rides, plus a blood oxygen sensor to track… blood oxygen. It also utilises the Fitbit Active Zone Minutes activity tracking system.View Deal

Why should you buy a Fitbit

Fitbit is a household name when it comes to fitness trackers and has been for a number of years now. As a matter of fact, saying 'I have a Fitbit' is synonyms with 'I have a fitness tracker' in many people's vocabulary. fitbit's are not the pinnacle of innovation but they look sexy, performs well enough and are generally tend to be very user friendly.

That said, Fitbit produces more than just fitness tracker nowadays. Its latest offerings includes the Fitbit Sense health smartwatch and the Fitbit Versa 3 fitness smartwatch, both of which are way more capable than just your run-of-the-mill fitness bands. They are top-tier smartwatches with a lot of useful health and fitness features for a good price.

Those requiring a band rather than a watch should head straight to Fitbit Charge 4. The Charge 4 is the best Fitbit for more serious exercise, since it has GPS built in, better heart-rate tracking, and a focus on 'active minutes' instead of steps taken. On the other hand, the Inspire 2 is cheap and comes with a free 1-year Fitbit Premium subscription.

