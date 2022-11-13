Should you buy the Fitbit Versa 2 on Black Friday?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is by no means a new device, yet this smartwatch is still surprisingly popular thanks to its accessible price point. Should you buy one on Black Friday, especially if some cheap Fitbit deals are knocking about already? Is it a good idea to invest in an ageing smartwatch with two newer Versa iterations already available to buy?

Launched in 2019, the Fitbit Versa 2 has two successors, the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Versa 4, which might lead some to say the Versa 2 has become a bit outdated. The Versa 2 is not quite as sleek as the Fitbit Versa 3, nor is it as up-to-date as the latest iteration of the Versa franchise, the Fitbit Versa 4.

But since new iterations of the best Fitbits don’t vary too massively in feature set from model to model, you might find that opting for an older device like this over the newer model will still offer you an excellent smartwatch experience – one not too dissimilar from the latest editions – for a much lower price.

How much is the Fitbit Versa 2 on Black Friday?

The Fitbit Versa 2 model currently retails for around $100/£100/AU$170 at third-party retailers, such as Amazon in the US and the UK and Myer in AU. In comparison, the Versa 3 sells for $150/£135/AU$260 at present, and since the Versa 4 has just been launched, it can be bought for its RRP of $230/£200/AU$270.

However, we've already seen some pretty solid Versa 2 deals this year on Amazon Prime Day in the UK, with the watch selling for as low as £75. For that price, no matter how old it is, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a bargain. The widgets below should display the best Fitbit Versa 2 deals at any given point, based on your location.

Which features does the Fitbit Versa 2 have?

When compared to the latest and greatest fourth-generation Versa device, the Versa 2 is missing a couple of fitness tools, such as more advanced tracking features, including an updated heart rate sensor and built-in GPS. The latest Versa also retains all of the features of its predecessor alongside some significant software upgrades, which makes complete sense considering it’s the first Versa Fitbit has released under Google ownership.

The Fitbit Versa 2 monitors your heart rate, sleep and everyday activities automatically. The Fitbit app and the Versa 2 work together to track the development of your heart rate, cardio fitness and help you adapt your training and intensity. It’s waterproof, so it’s a good watch for swimmers, and it comes with on-wrist video workouts to keep your exercise routine more interesting and varied.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has an always-on display mode so you can keep your eye on it while you go about your day, whether you’re checking the time, your messages or your step count. Compatible with iOS and Android, the Fitbit Versa 2 can show you your messages, calls, app notifications and calendar events, so you’re always up to date. You can also use music and podcast streaming services on it, and it comes with a mute version of Amazon Alexa, which you can control with your voice.

Should you buy a Fitbit Versa 2 on Black Friday?

Whether you should buy the Versa 2 over Fitbit’s more recent and updated Versa smartwatches comes down to one thing: budget. If you’re in need of a good, all-round wearable device that will track your steps alongside a good number of other workouts, all while offering some great lifestyle features such as contactless payments, smartwatch notification handling and breathing exercises, all while not costing the earth, the Versa 2 would be a great option.

However, if missing the newer features seen in the Versa 3 and 4 would give you major FOMO, then it’s perhaps worth forking out the extra dosh to get a device that’s going to provide you with all the tools you’re looking for in a lifestyle smartwatch. Check out more big tech and lifestyle bargains at our best Black Friday deals page.