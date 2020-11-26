Top 3 best 65-inch 4K TV Black Friday deals at Amazon today

We're under a month away from Christmas and that can only mean one thing: Black Friday deals from retailers across the world, offering huge discounts on the latest and greatest tech, fashion, and more. To make things easier, we've compiled the three best 65-inch 4K TV Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Getting the right TV is very important, especially as we're mostly confined to our houses and sofas in the evenings, and 65-inches is a good size insofar as it will easily be viewable but remains small enough to blend in while also having a crisp picture.

Having a Smart TV is also important: streaming sticks and consoles are all well and good, but being able to access the most popular streaming services in the world right from your TV is one of life's simple pleasures. There has literally never been a better time to catch up on Ozarks or The Queen's Gambit.

MASSIVE SAVING! LG 65UN81006LB 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Was £999.99 | Now £645 | Save £355 (35%) on Amazon

LG has a very good reputation for making excellent TVs and the 65-inch 4K TV here is no exceptional, with a crisp picture, low power usage, built-in Alexa, and an attractive pearl colouring. View Deal

Sony BRAVIA KD65XH81 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV

Was £1,199 | Now £949 | Save £250 (21%) at Amazon

Like LG, Sony has been making fantastic TVs for a long time and the BRAVIA lineup is exceptionally good. There's a lot of technical wizardry inside this TV to make it look the best it possibly can and it works. Plus, you're saving £250 right now. View Deal

Samsung 65-inch Q60T QLED 4K Smart TV

Was £929 | Now £899 | Save £30 (3%) at Amazon

This definitely isn't the biggest saving on the list but it's probably the best 4K TV going for its price, with an incredible number of pixels crammed into a very beautiful, slimline frame. A great choice for anyone that games.

If you've been looking for a big 4K TV for a while, Amazon is making that choice a lot easier with these three 65-inch 4K Smart TV Black Friday deals. Don't miss out!

