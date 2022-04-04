This Visible wireless discount code drops your first bill to just $5

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Visible wireless – the budget-friendly mobile service that runs off a Verizon-powered network – is offering an exclusive deal to T3 readers right now. The already cheap mobile service just got even cheaper with this exclusive discount code that you'll only find right here.

Through the month of April, you can jump onto the Visible network for its cheapest price ever of just $5 for your first month. With their main plan starting at $40/month (as low as $25/month if you take advantage of Party Pay), Visible wireless offers a solid alternative to the more expensive plans Verizon, T-Mobile and other carriers offer.

To take advantage of the offer, all you need to do is enter the discount code FUTURE during checkout and you'll get your first months' bill dropped to just $5. You read that right. One of the best prepaid phone plans to date with unlimited 5G & 4G LTE data, talk, text, mobile hotspots and much more all for the price of a cup of coffee.

Visible Wireless – Mobile plans as low as $25/month Use the exclusive discount code below at check out and you'll get your first months' bill dropped to an unbelievably low price of just $5 to start. After that, your phone bill could be as low as $40/month for a single line (or $25/month if you add four or more lines).

This offer ends April 30. Use discount code FUTURE at checkout!

Visible offers one of the most affordable wireless plans available right now, with a single line plan that includes unlimited 5G and 4G LTE data, talk, text, mobile hotspots and much more for just $40/month.

That price goes even cheaper if you add four or more new lines to the plan, thanks to the companies special Party Pay feature. If four or more lines are on your plan, each line drops down to just $25/month for the same unlimited plan as the single line. That's cheaper than all major carrier plans out there right now, and just as feature-filled as the plans that the big players offer.

This exclusive discount code is only good through the month of April, so you've got some time to make the decision to jump ship over to Visible wireless. If you're hoping to cut that phone bill down a bit and don't mind swapping over to a much more affordable plan, than this Visible wireless deal is the offer for you.

Does Visible have the latest phones for sale? Absolutely. Visible not only offers some of the best Android phones on the market, you'll also find the latest iPhones include the new SE, iPhone 13 Pro and more available for purchase as well. If you aren't looking to spend a ton of money on a new phone, however, you'll find a great selection of cheap phones to choose from.

How is Visible different from Verizon? Visible offers a more affordable selection of prepaid plans to choose from, with a single line unlimited plan going for just $40/month. That price goes down even cheaper the more lines you add. Sign up with four lines and that monthly price goes down to just $25/month. Visible's unlimited plan includes just about everything you'd expect from a mobile plan purchased through Verizon, running on a Verizon-powered network for solid coverage.

Is Visible owned by Verizon? Verizon does own Visible wireless, and is poised as Verizon's all-digital wireless carrier. Visible wireless is completely powered by a Verizon-based network, so you should receive the same coverage and quality as a Verizon-based mobile plan.

Is Visible slower than Verizon? Visible wireless service can (and in some cases, will) be slower than a mobile plan purchased through Verizon itself. The reduced pricing of the Visible unlimited plan includes most of the same features and coverage as a Verizon plan offers, but data speeds may be a bit slower overall. With 5G and 4G LTE coverage, however, Visible's data speeds are on par with most major carriers and shouldn't be a problem for those looking to save money with a more affordable mobile plan.

