This Le Creuset deal at Amazon chops 30% off the price of the Signature enamelled cast iron casserole dish

Looking for Le Creuset deals, offers, savings and other words for 'cheaper than usual'? This sizeable Le Creuset signature enamelled cast iron casserole currently has a whopping £68.57 off its £230 RRP. That’s a saving of 30%. When you consider that this isn’t just any old casserole dish but a Le Creuset ironware classic, it’s clearly a bit of a steal. Almost like Amazon Prime Day came early, you might say.

• Buy Le Creuset Signature 4.1 litre Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish for £161.43

• See all this month's best cheap Le Creuset sale deals

It’s got the looks too, finished in our favourite shade, Cerise, which is kinda the best there is we think unless you prefer the original Volcanic. Size-wise, this cast iron beauty is the customary Le Creuset 27cm oval with a capacity of 4.1 Litres. That gets you awesome, fuss-free one-pot cuisine for 4 to 6 people. Now that’s a hot deal.

Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish| Was £230 | Now £161.43

The classic design of the Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron Casserole Dish just never gets old and this one, complete with a fab Cerise colour scheme is gorgeous. With a lot of money off and a build quality that means it should last you a lifetime this seems like one of those deals that's, basically, just too good to miss.View Deal

More Le Creuset deals

Looking for more Le Creuset deals? Fix your eyes on these...

• Get a MASSIVE saving on the Cast Iron 8-piece Ultimate Set Satin Black – Was £1713.00, Now £1199.00

• Save £200 on the Cast Iron Entertaining Set Satin Black – Was £664.00, Now £464.00

Le Creuset sales on now: UK

Some of the best Le Creuset deals can be found at Le Creuset's own site.

Right now, you can enjoy BIG savings in the Le Creuset Seasonal Offers section. Check out the following deals, too:

Le Creuset Cook’s Specials

Zen Kettle – Was £80.00, Now £49.00

Save 20% on travel mugs

Toughened Non-Stick 2-Piece Set – Was £224.00, Now £135.00

View all special offers at lecreuset.co.uk.

Le Creuset sales on now: USA

Williams Sonoma has up to 50% off Le Creuset

Shop Le Creuset Dutch ovens and more at Amazon.com

Get $140 off Le Creuset Dutch ovens at Macy's!

Shop Le Creuset deals at Wayfair

Le Creuset cookware price comparisons