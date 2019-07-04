This is Newegg's 11-day answer to Amazon Prime Day

As Amazon shoppers get ready for Amazon Prime Day 2019, which starts on Monday July 15, US tech retailer Newegg has unveiled details of its upcoming "FantasTech sale."

Now in its fifth year, FantasTech is promising some of the best deals on tech, with additional incentives for customers to shop early often to secure the deepest discounts.

"We’re already known as one of the best places to shop for tech online, and this year's FantasTech sale builds on that reputation with even deeper discounts on some of the latest and greatest tech: PCs, gaming laptops, components, monitors, TVs – you name it, we have great deals on the products most sought-after by tech enthusiasts," said Anthony Chow, Newegg President Global Sales.

Newegg’s 2019 FantasTech sale kicks off July 8 and extends through July 18, lasting nearly three times as long compared to prior years.

Highlights of the special savings and incentives offered throughout the sale include:

FantasTech Pre-sale (July 8 through July 15 12:00pm)

July 8 – Newegg Store Credit Card Promotion: earn 5,000 EggPoints ($50 to spend on Newegg.com) when new applicants are approved for the Newegg Store Credit Card.

July 9 – More than 50 early-access deals.

July 10 9:01am through 6:00pm – Special surprise.

July 11 and 12 – Early access on ABS gaming and streaming PC deals.

July 13 and 14 – Early access on Rosewill deals.

July 15 12:01am through 12:00pm – Deals unlocked every few hours leading up to the official FantasTech kick-off at noon.

FantasTech Sale (July 15 12:00pm through July 16 11:59pm)

Thousands of deals on tech products from Acer, Asus, Corsair, Lenovo, Philips, Seagate, Western Digital and other tech brands.

FantasTech Extended Sale (July 17 and July 18)

Unlike previous FantasTech sales, this year’s sale will feature limited-time and limited-quantity deals, favoring customers who visit Newegg frequently throughout the 11-day event.

Visit www.newegg.com/FantasTech for the latest on Newegg’s FantasTech sales and promotions.