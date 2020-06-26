This cheap Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 deal is simply incredible

There's amazing headphone deals, and then there is this 50% off mega deal on the awesome Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 wireless bluetooth headphones.

That's right. This is the Powerbeats that just won best running headphones at the T3 Awards 2020, with the judges praising these top-tier workout buds for their ability to "sound and look so good".

And, right here, thanks to a superb summer sale over at Currys, you can currently pick up said Powerbeats for just £74, which is down from £149. That is a straight saving of £75!

The full details of the deal can be viewed below:

Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 | Was: £149 | Now: £74 | Save: £75

Well this is one of the absolute best headphone deals we've seen all year. That's because the T3 Award-winning Beat by Dre Powerbeats 3 wireless bluetooth headphones have just had their price cut in half over at Currys. That means that instead of paying £149, for a limited time you can bag the headphones in your choice of colourway for just £74. That is a straight £75 saving.View Deal

For even more great headphones to use while exercising, be sure to also check out T3's best running headphones buying guide, which is stuffed full of top work out aiding tech.

If you like the sound of this Powerbeats 3 deal but have even more money to spend then why not consider the Powerbeats Pro. The best deals on theses headphones can be viewed directly below.