These AKG Reference Headphones for £113 are our T3 Deal of the Day

T3 Deals is the go-to destination for all the best prices on tech and games on the internet.

We update daily with links to the best deals on miscellaneous tech and games, with dedicated sections for all your favourite products!

So without further ado, here are today's best deals.

Our deal of the day!

AKG K702 Open-Back Dynamic Reference Headphones - Black now £113 at Amazon UK



Today's best TV deals

Bush 50 Inch 4K Ultra HD Freeview HD LED TV now £404.99 at EBAY-GB

Hisense 55M7000 4K ULED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 55" With Freeview HD & Ultra Slim Design now £699 at John Lewis

Today's best gaming deals

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard On PC now £26 at Amazon UK

The Division On PS4 now £11.99 at Game

Dishonored 2 On PS4 now £21.95 at The Game Collection

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness Limited Edition on PS4 now £29.68 at Amazon UK

Yooka-Laylee On PS4 now £29 at Amazon UK

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition (incls Zombies in Space and Terminal bonus multiplayer map) on PS4 now £39.85 at Simply Games Ltd

Final Fantasy XV Day One Edition on PS4 now £32.85 at Simply Games Ltd

Mafia III Deluxe Edition on Xbox One now £27.99 at Game

Divinity Original Sin Enhanced Edition on Xbox One now £12 at Amazon UK

Today's best gadget deals

AKG K702 Open-Back Dynamic Reference Headphones - Black now £113 at Amazon UK

Lenovo A Plus 4.5inch touch screen Android smartphone now £39 at Tesco Direct

Canon EOS 100D Digital SLR Camera with EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM & EF 75-300mm f/4-5.6 III Zoom Lens, HD 1080p, 18MP, 3" LCD Touch Screen now £369.99 at John Lewis

Today's best computing deals

Lenovo YOGA 510 14" Full HD 2 in 1 with faster SSD storage - Black now £349 at Currys

HP 250 G5 Core i5-6200U 8GB 256GB SSD 15.6 Inch Windows 10 Laptop now £397.97 at Laptopsdirect UK

Toshiba 64GB HS Professional UHS-1 SDXC Card now £14.97 at Ebuyer

Brother HL-L8250CDN High Speed A4 Laser Colour Printer with Network now £124.99 at Amazon UK

Our awesome phone deals pages

iPhone 7 deals | Google Pixel deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone 6S Plus deals | iPhone SE deals | Galaxy S7 deals | S7 edge deals | Nexus 6P deals

All our other best mobile phone deals