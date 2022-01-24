There's some unbeatable Razer gaming headsets deals at Amazon right now

Amazon looks to be having a field day with gaming headset deals this week, most notably on some of Razer's top options. Including discounts on the Kraken, BlackShark V2 and more, this is an excellent chance to grab a new gaming headset on sale cheap.

With some deals taking as much as 40% off the price tag, like the Razer Kraken Ultimate on sale for just $79.99, now's the time to grab some of the best gaming headsets at an even better price. Amazon's sale includes a mix of wireless and wired gaming headsets on sale, with everything from budget-friendly to top-of-the-line seeing price cuts this week.

It's safe to say that these are some of the best PC gaming deals you'll find right now, as there's quite a bit in terms of savings to be had. The best gaming headset deals, however, you'll find below.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79.99, now $39.99 (50% off)

Razer's most popular gaming headset is getting the largest discount of the group, offering a massive 50% off for a limited time. Grab it while you can!

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129.99, now $79.99 (38% off)

The upgraded Ultimate version, which features THX 7.1 spatial surround sound support alongside an active noise cancelling mic, is getting a solid $50 price drop right now. A great price for a premium-feeling headset.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was $179.99, now $149.99 (17% off)

If you're after the best, you can save a little bit on Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro wireless right now. With up to 24 hours of battery life, a super clear mic and THX 7.1 spatial surround sound support, this is a headset worthy of your money.

While there are few differences between Razer's most popular headsets, they all offer solid all-around performance for gaming on PC, PS5 and Xbox. With the price drops happening here, however, it's worth going for the premium options since they're at such good prices. Options like the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – which is on sale for $76.54 (23% off) – are at their best prices right now.

The sale also covers the Razer Iskur gaming chair, which may be a bit overpriced at it's normal price tag. With over $100 off, however, it becomes one of the best gaming chairs available. On sale for $379.99 (24% off), it's a worthy option if you're in the market for a new seat.

Amazon is also featuring some of the best Razer gaming laptop deals you'll find right now. Although these deals don't off the cheapest prices we've seen on Razer's top machines, they're beefy enough to warrant a look if you're hoping to grab a new gaming laptop on sale right now.

