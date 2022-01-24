There's some unbeatable Razer gaming headsets deals at Amazon right now

Save big and grab a Razer gaming headset on sale this week

razer gaming headset deals
(Image credit: Razer)
Troy Fleming
By
published

Amazon looks to be having a field day with gaming headset deals this week, most notably on some of Razer's top options. Including discounts on the Kraken, BlackShark V2 and more, this is an excellent chance to grab a new gaming headset on sale cheap.

With some deals taking as much as 40% off the price tag, like the Razer Kraken Ultimate on sale for just $79.99, now's the time to grab some of the best gaming headsets at an even better price. Amazon's sale includes a mix of wireless and wired gaming headsets on sale, with everything from budget-friendly to top-of-the-line seeing price cuts this week.

It's safe to say that these are some of the best PC gaming deals you'll find right now, as there's quite a bit in terms of savings to be had. The best gaming headset deals, however, you'll find below.

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79.99, now $39.99 (50% off)

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset: was $79.99, now $39.99 (50% off)
Razer's most popular gaming headset is getting the largest discount of the group, offering a massive 50% off for a limited time. Grab it while you can!

View Deal
Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129.99, now $79.99 (38% off)

Razer Kraken Ultimate: was $129.99, now $79.99 (38% off)
The upgraded Ultimate version, which features THX 7.1 spatial surround sound support alongside an active noise cancelling mic, is getting a solid $50 price drop right now. A great price for a premium-feeling headset.

View Deal
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was $179.99, now $149.99 (17% off)

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro: was $179.99, now $149.99 (17% off)
If you're after the best, you can save a little bit on Razer's BlackShark V2 Pro wireless right now. With up to 24 hours of battery life, a super clear mic and THX 7.1 spatial surround sound support, this is a headset worthy of your money.

View Deal

While there are few differences between Razer's most popular headsets, they all offer solid all-around performance for gaming on PC, PS5 and Xbox. With the price drops happening here, however, it's worth going for the premium options since they're at such good prices. Options like the Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – which is on sale for $76.54 (23% off) – are at their best prices right now.

The sale also covers the Razer Iskur gaming chair, which may be a bit overpriced at it's normal price tag. With over $100 off, however, it becomes one of the best gaming chairs available. On sale for $379.99 (24% off), it's a worthy option if you're in the market for a new seat.

Amazon is also featuring some of the best Razer gaming laptop deals you'll find right now. Although these deals don't off the cheapest prices we've seen on Razer's top machines, they're beefy enough to warrant a look if you're hoping to grab a new gaming laptop on sale right now.

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.