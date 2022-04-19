The Last of Us PS5 remake and 2022 release date hinted at by PlayStation animator

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new unannounced first-party game from Sony could release later this year, according to new comments made by a PlayStation employee. The game in question is rumoured to be the PS5 remake of The Last of Us.

Robert Morrison, who currently acts as the cinematic animator at PlayStation Studios Visual Arts, recently posted a number of Tweets (via Okami13_ ) saying that the studio has "some bangers coming out this year". It's also a project that has been in the works for three to five years and is not Sony's other major release in God of War Ragnarok .

Multiple reports (via VGC) began to circulate online earlier this year that Sony is currently working on a remake for The Last of Us , though nothing official has been announced at this time. PlayStation Studios Visual Arts is believed to be the studio helming the new PlayStation 5 remake of The Last of Us, not original developer Naughty Dog.

These comments from Morrison seem to further allude to the game's existence and a release date for 2022. If true, could we see The Last of Us remake launch on June 14th to coincide with the title's nine-year anniversary?

Sony confirmed that 22 games would arrive on PS5 in 2022, including Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, God of War and more. The former two have now been released while God of War only has a 2022 window slated. Outside of third-party releases, there are not a lot of games announced from Sony over the upcoming months. This may be where it's hoping The Last of Us remake will slot in and fill that void.

The Last of Us was originally released in June 2013 before going on to become one of the most acclaimed video games of all time, while amassing over 17 million in sales. The Last of Us Part II then subsequently launched in 2020 and again found similar success with over four million copies sold in its opening weekend alone.

The video game is currently being adapted to a TV series by HBO Max starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as lead characters Joel and Ellie, respectively. The series is being helmed by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin with The Last of Us game director Neil Druckmann heavily involved.