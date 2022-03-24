The Incredible Hulk skips Disney Plus for another streaming platform

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Marvel's The Incredible Hulk movie starring Edward Norton has been given a streaming platform at long last, and it's not Disney Plus .

As originally spotted by Gamesradar , the second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will now be available to stream on HBO Max from April 1st, 2022. It is now only the fourth MCU film (out of 27) not accessible on Disney Plus, alongside the Tom Holland Spider-Man trilogy: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The reason for this is because Universal Pictures own the rights to The Incredible Hulk, similar to how Sony owns the rights to Spider-Man. For now, this leaves an empty slot between Iron Man and Iron Man 2 on Disney Plus, for anyone looking to make their way through the entire MCU saga.

The Incredible Hulk was originally released in June 2008, just over a month after Iron Man premiered in cinemas. Directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me), it follows Bruce Banner on the run from the military, lead by Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, as he attempts to cure himself of the Hulk.

The movie failed to find the same success as Iron Man, receiving mixed reviews and went on to become the lowest-grossing film in the MCU to date. This later saw Edward Norton being recast for the role of Bruce Banner by Mark Ruffalo in 2012's The Avengers and subsequent appearances. Rufallo is expected to reprise the Hulk role next in Marvel's She-Hulk, which is expected later this year.

HBO Max is available in the US and select countries in Latin America, Europe and the Caribbean, however, this does not include the UK. Most recently, The Batman's streaming date for HBO Max leaked, and we won't have that long to wait before being able to watch the Robert Pattinson-led film at home.