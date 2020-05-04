Cheapest PS4 deals and PS4 Pro deals for May 2020

You're in the right place for the very best PS4 deals and PS4 Pro deals on the web right now – these offers will get you playing your PS4 games for the cheapest prices possible, whether you're going for the standard PlayStation 4, the smaller PS4 Slim or the pricier PS4 Pro.

With some of the best console exclusives to its name, and support for the biggest multi-platform hits, whichever version of PS4 you settle on you know you're getting a powerful machine and a stack of incredible games.

Also, thanks in part to the affordable PlayStation VR, we're seeing more bundle deals and VR experiences being released than ever before. All in all, 2020 is a great time to get stuck into gaming on Sony's PlayStation platform, and especially because the incoming PS5 console is causing prices to plummet, both in terms of PS4 hardware and software.

For your perusal we've got up-to-date links to all of the cheapest PS4 deals available, whether it is the console on its own or a bundle offer with a game. The likes of Currys, AO, Walmart and of course Amazon continue to put together some really tasty PS4 bundle deals right now to stay competitive, so they're definitely worth checking out.

As such, what follows are direct links to a selection of popular retailers, both in the UK and US, as well as the very latest prices we've found on the original PlayStation 4, as well as PlayStation 4 Slim and the range-topping PlayStation 4 Pro.

(Image credit: Sony)

Cheap PS4 Pro deals for May 2020

PS4 Pro is the flagship console for Sony, a souped up 4K version of the original console that also happens to have HDR on board, too. In short, it's awesome and offers PlayStation gamers the best fidelity gaming experience on the market today.

(Image credit: Sony)

Cheap PS4 Slim deals for May 2020

In its svelte casing, the new PlayStation 4 Slim is a fast, great-looking, powerful console at a not-silly price that also happens to pack the best controller that's been paired with a PlayStation so far. it takes everything that made the original PS4 a winner and makes it more compact and quiet.

Cheap original PS4 deals for May 2020

This model features the classic sharp-cornered chassis of the launch PS4 and is still a serious looker today. It's largely been usurped by the newer, smaller PS4 Slim now, however, unlike the Slim the older model has an optical audio port, which can be handy for some soundbar or Hi-Fi connections. You might get lucky with a cheaper deal than the Slim, but generally, the newer model is cheaper now.