These are the Prime Day Amazon device deals I'll be buying

We're only hours away from the official kick off of Amazon Prime Day 2022, but the good news is there's already plenty of Prime Day deals going on to take advantage of right now. Primarily, Prime Day smart home deals that cover everything from security cameras, security doorbells, Smart TVs, and much more.

And while you may see more deals when Amazon Prime Day (opens in new tab) kicks off tomorrow, chances are these Prime Day smart tech deals are the best you'll find. Plenty of deals on Amazon devices, including the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and even Fire Tablets are available right now – and they are well worth the price.

Shop all early Amazon Prime Day deals right here (opens in new tab)

So if you're hoping to get in early on the Prime Day action, this is your chance to do so. Amazon is offering most of their Alexa devices at a discounted rate right now, many of which are at their lowest prices ever. What are the best Prime Day deals on smart tech, however? Read on to find out!

Best Prime Day Amazon Device Deals

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K drops to it's lowest price of the year (Image credit: Amazon)

When it comes to streaming devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K is quite possibly the best option available – especially for the price right now. At 50% off, it provides one of the most versatile streaming devices for the value and delivers an incredible amount of content all within a tiny USB stick.

Pair it with built-in Dolby Vision and Alexa voice control, and there's really no reason right now to go for anything else. You can check out our Fire TV Stick 4K review (opens in new tab) if you're on the fence about this one, but for just $25 it's hard to find a reason to skip out on this deal.

Grab the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24.99 (50% off) during Prime Day (opens in new tab)

The Echo Dot 4th Gen is now back to its cheapest price ever (Image credit: Amazon)

The standard for smart speakers, the Echo Dot 4th Gen is one of our picks for the best smart speaker (opens in new tab) on the market. Only to be beat by the Amazon Echo Show 10, the Echo Dot provides a simple, compact speaker that delivers an incredible level of quality and versatility for the price.

Listen to your favorite tunes on Spotify, listen to the news, catch up on your favorite audiobook, you name it. Want to control your smart devices? The Echo Dot 4th Gen (opens in new tab) provides that capability as well – so long as your devices are hooked up to a smart system in some way.

Grab the Echo Dot 4th Gen on sale for $19.99 (60% off) during Prime Day (opens in new tab)

A simple yet versatile fitness tracker at it's best price ever (Image credit: Amazon)

(opens in new tab)

While there are plenty of fitness trackers on the market, you're going to be paying a hefty price tag for what the Halo View can do for a fraction of the price. For just under $50 up front, you get the Halo View band and a full year of the Halo membership. What does the Halo membership feature you ask?

Along with access to thousands of workout programs, the Halo View track sleep patterns, provides on-demand blood oxygen levels, covers metrics like heart rate, and much more. It can even measure your body fat percentage with just your smartphone, the Halo app, and an analysis of your voice.

Grab the Halo View Fitness Tracker on sale for $44.99 (44% off) during Prime Day (opens in new tab)

