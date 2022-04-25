The Amazon Echo Dot drops to its lowest ever price at Best Buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Almost every home around the world has a smart home device and the most popular gadget has got to be a smart speaker. Whether you want to listen to music, set timers while cooking or check the weather, having a smart speaker not only makes your home smarter but makes simple everyday tasks easier too.

This week, there are some huge deals from Best Buy on Amazon smart speakers . The best one we’ve found is on the Echo Dot (3rd gen) which is down to its lowest ever price. Originally priced at $39.99, the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is half price at just $19.99.

View the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) deal

With Alexa built-in, the Echo Dot (3rd gen) can be controlled or customised with voice commands so you can check the news, call friends and manage other smart home devices with your voice.

While the Echo Dot (3rd gen) isn’t the latest version of the Echo Dot speaker range, it has the same features and capabilities than the 4th generation but has a different shape and size. It’s a capable speaker and smart home device that’s a strong addition to any room or home.

We rated it highly in our Amazon Echo Dot review and this $20 price cut takes it down to its cheapest ever price at Best Buy. To view the Echo Dot (3rd gen) speaker deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Amazon Echo deals .

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) Smart Speaker: was $39.99, now $19.99 at Best Buy

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is a handy smart home device that plays music, sets alarms, reads instructions, turns off your lights and shops, all by using your voice. Now half price at Best Buy, the Echo Dot (3rd gen) is super affordable and comes with 4 months of SiriusXM Streaming Platinum for free.

While the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen) is the cheapest smart speaker deal we’ve seen this week, the 4th generation of the Echo Dot is also discounted at Best Buy. The newest generation of the Echo Dot is 30% smaller than the 3rd generation and has a new spherical design. It’s a powerful smart speaker that also comes with 4 months free of SiriusXM and is currently 44% off.

For even more smart speaker deals, you can save a further $10 when you buy 2 Echo Dot smart speakers together at Best Buy. Simply add the eligible speakers to your basket and head to the checkout to see how much you save.