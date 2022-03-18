The Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker is 30% off this weekend

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon is offering their latest smart speaker, the Echo 4th Gen, at an incredible price this weekend. Dropping to it's second cheapest price so far, shoppers can save a solid $30 on one of Amazon's best smart devices available.

On sale for $69.99, the Amazon Echo 4th Gen is now at a great price for those who were hoping to catch this thing on sale cheap. Saving a solid $30 off the standard $99 price tag, this deal offers one of the best smart speakers available at an unbeatable price.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker: was $99.99, now $69.99 ($30 off)

Dropping to its second lowest price ever, shoppers can snag this sweet little smart speaker on sale this weekend. Premium sound, Alexa compatibility, smart home controls and more all with just a few words for just $70? Sign us up.

A solid upgrade form the previous model, the latest entry features an upgrade design included improved speaker, audio quality and more. Our Echo 4th Gen review dives deeper into just what makes this new version the best Echo we've seen so far, Of course, the Amazon Echo is heavily focused around Amazon and Alexa functionality, so it may be a bit restrictive for those who want something a bit more open to other smart platforms.

That said, this deal offers Amazon's Echo 4th Gen smart speaker at its second lowest price ever. The only time you'll see it cheaper is during Prime Day 2022 or the following Black Friday 2022 sales. If ever there was a time to grab the Echo 4th Gen on sale cheap ahead of these dates, this is it.

Amazon is also offering plenty of their other smart devices on sale this weekend, too. The Echo Show 5 for example is getting a hefty 47% price drop, going on sale for just $44.99 right now. Be sure to check out some of the best Amazon device deals below if the Echo 4th Gen smart speaker isn't quite what you're after.

