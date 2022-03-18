The Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker is 30% off this weekend

Grab the latest Amazon Echo 4th Gen for just $69.99 right now

cheap amazon echo 4th gen deal
(Image credit: Amazon)
Troy Fleming
By
published

Amazon is offering their latest smart speaker, the Echo 4th Gen, at an incredible price this weekend. Dropping to it's second cheapest price so far, shoppers can save a solid $30 on one of Amazon's best smart devices available.

On sale for $69.99, the Amazon Echo 4th Gen is now at a great price for those who were hoping to catch this thing on sale cheap. Saving a solid $30 off the standard $99 price tag, this deal offers one of the best smart speakers available at an unbeatable price.

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker: was $99.99, now $69.99 ($30 off)

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Smart Speaker: was $99.99, now $69.99 ($30 off)
Dropping to its second lowest price ever, shoppers can snag this sweet little smart speaker on sale this weekend. Premium sound, Alexa compatibility, smart home controls and more all with just a few words for just $70? Sign us up.

View Deal

A solid upgrade form the previous model, the latest entry features an upgrade design included improved speaker, audio quality and more. Our Echo 4th Gen review dives deeper into just what makes this new version the best Echo we've seen so far, Of course, the Amazon Echo is heavily focused around Amazon and Alexa functionality, so it may be a bit restrictive for those who want something a bit more open to other smart platforms.

That said, this deal offers Amazon's Echo 4th Gen smart speaker at its second lowest price ever. The only time you'll see it cheaper is during Prime Day 2022 or the following Black Friday 2022 sales. If ever there was a time to grab the Echo 4th Gen on sale cheap ahead of these dates, this is it.

Amazon is also offering plenty of their other smart devices on sale this weekend, too. The Echo Show 5 for example is getting a hefty 47% price drop, going on sale for just $44.99 right now. Be sure to check out some of the best Amazon device deals below if the Echo 4th Gen smart speaker isn't quite what you're after.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Home Tech
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 44 deals
Filters
Arrow
Amazon Echo Dot (4th gen)
(White)
Our Review
1
Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart...
Amazon
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 10
Our Review
2
Amazon - Echo Show 10 (3rd...
Best Buy
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5
(Blue)
Our Review
3
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd...
Dell
$84.99
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5
Our Review
4
Amazon Echo Show 5 - Charcoal...
Lowe's
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5
Our Review
5
Amazon Echo Show 5 -...
The Home Depot
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 10
Our Review
6
Amazon Echo Show 10 HD smart...
Crutchfield
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5
Our Review
7
Amazon Echo Show 5 In Grey...
Bed Bath & Beyond
$79.99
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 10
Our Review
8
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd...
Target
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 10
Our Review
9
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) | HD...
Amazon
View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 5
Our Review
10
Echo Show 5 (1st Gen, 2019...
Amazon
$89.99
View Deal
Load more deals

Editor's Recommendations

TOPICS
Deals
Troy Fleming
Troy Fleming

As Deals Editor for T3.com, Troy is here to help readers do one thing – save money on the products they love. Holding a background in analytics and eCommerce for over 10 years, understanding just how retailers think and perform when it comes to sales is what he understands best. When he isn't scouring the net for deals, Troy is an avid art fan and enjoys painting, music, fitness and of course the great outdoors.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.