T3 Agenda: Clean your teeth to a tune with Benjamin Brush. The new 16GB Shield TV from Nvidia. And more!

In today's T3 Agenda on T3.com - a new smart toothbrush for kids that uses music to keep them cleaning for longer; a new 16GB version of Nvidia's steaming-focused Shield TV; and more...

Help your kids brush their teeth for longer with the musical Benjamin Brush

This is Benjamin Brush, a smart toothbrush aimed at getting toddlers, older children and even adults to brush their teeth for longer. Benjamin Brush is the latest in the BleepBleeps line of cute connected devices that make parenting that little bit easier.

Benjamin Brush has been designed to make brushing teeth more fun, effective and hygienic. Together with a supporting app it helps keep the user brushing for two minutes while music plays from a speaker in its base. The only slightly cheeky catch is that you can only use tracks sold in BleepBleeps' own online store, with prices starting at $0.99 (73p) per track.

Benjamin Brush is available for pre-order on Kickstarter right now. Limited special Kickstarter pricing begins at $50 (£37), before moving to the standard Kickstarter price of $60 (£44). Backers will receive Benjamin Brush in January 2018. The product will go on sale to the mass market at a retail price of $89 (£66).

Pre-orders have gone live for a new version of the Nvidia Shield TV

Shield TV is getting a new 16GB version, bundled with a remote, which provides the same great performance, access to the best 4K HDR content, expandable storage, an open ecosystem of apps and games and the power to control the experience with your voice.

All the movies, TV shows and music you’ve purchased on Google Play can be streamed to the living room with the power of Shield. All your favourite streaming services come along for the ride as well, including Amazon Video, Netflix, Plex, Kodi, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Spotify and more, all at up to 4K HDR resolution!

Pre-orders have gone live for a 16GB version of Shield TV bundled with a remote, and priced at £179.00.

The clever nkd pod+ water filtration bottle is now available in the UK

British startup nkd has finally launched its clever water-filtrating bottle in the UK, the nkd pod+. Fill it up from any water source - including rivers and dirty puddles (yes, actual muddy water) - and the nkd pod+ will take care of the rest.

Using state-of-the-art technology - from the NASA space program no less - immediately filters out up to 99.9% of bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, chemicals and pharmaceuticals. The result? The cleanest, safest and best tasting water imaginable.

The nkd pod+ is available from Harrods, Menkind stores nationwide and Amazon.co.uk, retailing at £19.95 for the pod+ and £7.95 for the filter.

Cancel out the noise of the outside world with Bose's QC35 II headphones

Bose has just launched the follow up to its popular QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling headphones - the cryptically named QC35 II. This new model delivers all the performance and features of the original QC35, including the same industry-defining noise cancellation, audio performance, and up to 20 hours of battery life.

The same controls remain on the right earcup – audio volume, and the multi-function button for incoming calls and accessing Siri. And now, there’s a new Action button on the left earcup to connect to your Google Assistant – without having to grab your phone, unlock it, and find the app.

The QC35 II noise cancelling headphones come in black and silver, both are available now for £329.95. You can order yours today, direct from Bose's online store.