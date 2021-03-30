Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra looks stunning in this new video

The Samsung Galaxy S21 range of phones has been a great success for the South Korean phone maker, with devices like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra receiving good scores from critics.

The S21 Ultra specifically has wowed users with its hyper-premium hardware spec and advanced features package, something has seen it ascend to T3's best phones, best Android phones and best Samsung phones buying guides.

This hasn't stopped early rumors breaking cover about the S21 Ultra's successor, though, with the fact that it is set to use a ground-breaking 200MP camera sensor and could also boast an under-display selfie camera two of the most notable leaks.

And now, after already seeing what the S22 Ultra could look like when released early next year, we've just got another great look at the phone that already seems destined to one of 2022's standout handsets. That's because a brand new concept video has been released showing the next-gen flagship off from every angle. Watch it below:

As early rumours have hinted, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra handset in this video sports both a 200MP rear main camera and an under-display selfie camera. It's description also includes the details that it offers 8K video recording at 60fps and that its design, while similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, is in fact thinner.

Here at T3 we think that the Galaxy S series now looks like it is going to be the destination where Samsung introduces new smartphone technology, with the South Korean maker itself confirming that the Galaxy Note series is now dead in the water. This is why this year's S21 Ultra has digital stylus S Pen support – the Note's best features are being ported over to the S range.

As such, it makes perfect sense to us here at T3 that Samsung's new 200MP camera would debut in the next S series flagship, which will be the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

While the 200MP snapper will be a truly excellent feature, for us the proper game-changing feature we would sell a kidney to get is the under-display selfie camera. For too long phone design has been lumbered with notches, pinholes and pop-ups, so a S22 Ultra with a true full-screen display thanks to the tech being included would be awesome.

Here's hoping we hear more about the Samsung Galaxy S22 range of phones soon, and that they look as good as this concept from Technizo Concept, as too if a Samsung Galaxy Note 21 is coming and, if it is, what it is going to deliver.