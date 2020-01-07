Sony's PS5 announcement at CES 2020 was definitely not what we expected

T3 had heard on the gaming grapevine that Sony was going to talk about the PS5 at its CES 2020 keynote event, which took place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January, Monday 6 at 5:00pm PST.

And, naturally for T3, we're currently in Las Vegas reporting on all the latest tech news, announcements and unveilings, so it was only natural that we swung by the Sony event to discover what PlayStation 5 news the Japanese maker had in store.

After all, it was only days ago that the PlayStation 5 was tipped to outsell the Xbox Series X, and mere hours after yet more real PlayStation 5 and DualShock 5 photos reportedly leaked online. The idea of an official announcement was exciting.

Unfortunately for gamers, though, the news Sony was sharing ended up being a little underwhelming. That's because what Sony PlayStation President Jim Ryan unveiled was not the PlayStation 5's official design, release date, price, or launch PS5 games, but actually just its logo.

And, yes, it is exactly how you thought it would look.

The official PlayStation 5 logo, as unveiled at CES 2020. (Image credit: Sony)

However, while the design of the logo wasn't exactly surprising, and not the news gamers around the world really wanted to hear, there were hints that some big PlayStation 5 news would be forthcoming soon, with Ryan stating that:

“There’s plenty to share about the PS5 in the months ahead. And we look forward to sharing more details, including the content that will showcase the platform and the future of gaming.”

Clearly, then, for Sony PlayStation gamers it will be worth staying tuned in to all things PlayStation over the next few months. And, rest assured, as gamers who can't wait to get their hands on the next flagship Sony video game console, T3 will be bringing you all the news as it breaks.

You can watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference below: