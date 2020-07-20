Snapchat just got a great new feature users will love

Great news for Snapchat users – the Snapchat Mini in-App mediation experience with Headspace is now live as of today, Monday July 20th, 2020.

The new Snapchat feature, which was first announced back in June, sees well-being and mindfulness experts Headspace deliver free miniature mediation sessions through Snapchat.

The sessions which drop daily are designed to help Snapchatters stay healthy and also check-in with friends.

An example of a breathing mediation session. (Image credit: Snapchat)

Speaking on the Snapchat x Headspace partnership going live, the social network said that:

"During times of stress, connecting with friends and having moments of relaxation and mindfulness, have never been more important -- and by putting resources front and center where friends already meet and share, we hope Snap’s Headspace feature will provide a safe space for friends to practice meditation and mindfulness exercises, and use these new tools to send encouraging messages to positively boost friends in need."

Here at T3 we think that anything anyone can do to improve their mindfulness and mental well-being is a good thing, and especially now during these trying times. And, simply put, Snapchat's new Headspace feature looks like a quick and effective way of doing this for Snapchat users.

